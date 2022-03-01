Warm and sunny days

CBSMiami (CBSMiami ) – It will be a very warm and humid final day of February with highs in the low 80s this afternoon. A few showers will be possible but the rain chance remains low. A weak cold front is forecast to move through Monday night and lows will fall to the low to mid-60s by Tuesday morning. It will be a cool start to the month of March in the morning but then highs bounce right back to the low 80s by Tuesday afternoon. (CBS4) We will continue to enjoy a cool, comfortable start on Wednesday morning with lows in the low to mid-60s. Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny, less humid, and seasonable with highs in the upper 70s. Thursday the rain chance creeps up and highs will be a little warmer in the low 80s. This weekend the breeze builds and highs will remain in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday. Windy showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday.

