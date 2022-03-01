ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm and sunny days

By Jason Smith
WALA-TV FOX10
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunshine and mild temperatures were back on this Wednesday for the Gulf Coast. It looks like a similar pattern will remain in place for the rest of the work week. Skies are mostly clear this evening and we do expect chilly...

www.fox10tv.com

WALA-TV FOX10

Rain and storm chances today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A warm and humid morning is what we have today on the Gulf Coast with temperatures in the low 70s as early as 5 a.m. There will be about 50% coverage for rain and storms today ahead of an approaching cold front. Thankfully, severe weather isn’t expected but a few rumbles of thunder could show up. Highs will reach the low 80s again today, but tonight we’ll drop to the mid 50s thanks to the front. The front remains nearby and that will keep rain chances in place for Tuesday and Wednesday but highs will be back in the upper 60s. Another cold front shows up Friday and that will knock the temps way down for the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Severe storms possible tonight

I’m Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. The potential for strong to severe storms is ramping up for this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a Slight risk (2/5). This risk zone is included for most of the Gulf Coast, but the highest threat remains in Mobile and Baldwin counties, along with the panhandle. The best timing for this line of storms to move through is after midnight, and into Wednesday morning (12 AM - 7 AM).
MOBILE, AL
Wbaltv.com

Mostly sunny for Friday, warm weather and rain in forecast

Meteorologist Lowell Melser says the rest of Friday will be mostly sunny but chilly with temperatures in the mid 40's. It will warm back up for the weekend as temps are expecting to climb to the 60's and 70's by Sunday. The warm weather will bring some precipitation as there is a chance for showers Sunday through Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Gray and rainy this weekend before a stretch of sunny days

Clouds keep temperatures over ten degrees below average both Saturday and Sunday. In between, another wave of rain moves through North Alabama. We'll pick up about three quarters of an inch of rain, but it won't be enough to create flash flooding concerns. Lows each morning will be in the 30s with highs near 50.
ENVIRONMENT
News4Jax.com

A warm Wednesday or a hot Hump Day?

Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Dry conditions will continue through the start of the weekend. A slight chance for showers late Sunday. Cooler, near seasonal temperatures this weekend...open window weather returns. Wednesday: Near record highs today! Sunny early then partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

Sunny, warm Wednesday with temperatures heading to the middle 70s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today with afternoon readings headed all the way to the middle 70s. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. It’ll be mostly clear and chilly tonight, but not as cold as recent nights, as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Miami

Warm, Humid Final Day Of February

CBSMiami (CBSMiami ) – It will be a very warm and humid final day of February with highs in the low 80s this afternoon. A few showers will be possible but the rain chance remains low. A weak cold front is forecast to move through Monday night and lows will fall to the low to mid-60s by Tuesday morning. It will be a cool start to the month of March in the morning but then highs bounce right back to the low 80s by Tuesday afternoon. (CBS4) We will continue to enjoy a cool, comfortable start on Wednesday morning with lows in the low to mid-60s. Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny, less humid, and seasonable with highs in the upper 70s. Thursday the rain chance creeps up and highs will be a little warmer in the low 80s. This weekend the breeze builds and highs will remain in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday. Windy showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
News On 6

Warm Highs And Sunny Skies Continue Warming Trend

Highs Wednesday will be back in the 70s and 80s with sunny skies and light winds. On Wednesday night, look for lows in the 40s with mostly clear skies. Thursday looks beautiful as well with 70s and 80s returning. Winds do ramp up Friday and Saturday, which will increase the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny skies as warming continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another cold start across the metro with temperatures in the teens to around 20. However, that does put us about 10 degrees warmer than our morning start yesterday. That warming trend will continue right into the afternoon, with lots of sunshine and a southwest breeze bringing us a quick warm-up. Temperatures should push into the middle 40s by the lunch hour, with highs in the mid to upper 50s around the metro. A few spots in eastern Nebraska may even push close to 60 degrees. We’ll cool quickly after sunset, falling back into the 40s and 30s overnight.
OMAHA, NE
Fox 59

Sunny stretch starts today; warming up this weekend

It may have been a mostly cloudy start to the day, but skies are beginning to clear out from west to east over central Indiana. At 8:30 AM, it was turning sunny in Westfield, Carmel, and Whitestown! High pressure will provide the area with ample sunshine through the weekend. Temperatures will also trend warmer in the days ahead.
WESTFIELD, IN
click orlando

Turning cooler Monday after another sunny, spring-like day Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – It continues to feel more like the end of spring rather than the last few weeks of winter. Sunshine will dominate Sunday after the fog dissipates. Highs under mostly sunny skies climb back to the mid-to-upper 80s. It will be a few degrees cooler right along the coast.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 46

First Alert: Sunny and warm this week, rain and storms return next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees above average this week! On top of that, the humidity will remain low and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Tonight, lows will drop to the mid 40s with clear skies. Temperatures will warm quickly Wednesday, with highs reaching the mid 70s.
ATLANTA, GA
8 News Now

These extra-warm days are numbered

Plenty of gorgeous sunshine again this Wednesday as spring-like weather continues for southern Nevada for now. Highs will again peak in the extra-warm upper 70s today and even maybe 80 degrees tomorrow. But that will be the end of the warm-up with a couple of chilly systems setting their sights on the desert for the […]
NEVADA STATE
Gazette

Colorado Springs weather: Warm, sunny streak starts Monday

Bitter temperatures are anticipated to change Monday with highs reaching 60 Monday and hovering in the 60s and 70s throughout the week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said. Monday is expected to be sunny with a high of 60 degrees with mild breezes, the agency said. Overnight temperatures could...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WDSU

Sunny Skies and Beautiful Days Ahead for Mardi Gras!

The only wrinkle in this Carnival Forecast was the morning rain on Sunday. And now that it's gone, we've got nothing but sunshine and beautiful weather ahead! Our mornings will be chilly to cold, but with all the sun we'll warm up fast with highs to the mid 60s today, upper 60s for Mardi Gras, and low 70s by Ash Wednesday! The warmup won't stop at midweek but will continue through the rest of the week where we'll be towards the mid 70s Thursday, upper 70s (and a bit more humid Friday), and to 80° by the weekend. We'll also put a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm into the mix or next weekend, but it's going to be another long stretch before we find out next likeliest round of widespread rain across Southeast Louisiana. Have a safe, and great day!
ENVIRONMENT

