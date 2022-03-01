ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

Man suffers fractured jaw after metal object smashes windshield on Florida roadway

By NBC News Channel
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096i3n_0eSkDnA300

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (NBC) — A North Carolina couple is seeking answers after a freak accident in North Fort Myers.

A 15 to 20-pound metal object flung through the windshield of Billie Jean and Ian Beaver’s truck. The object, believed to be a brake drum hit Ian, a 20-year Army veteran in the mouth as he was driving.

The impact knocked Beaver unconscious as his foot lay on the gas pedal. The couple crashed into another car, then spun across the road.

The couple feels lucky to be alive. While Billie Jean has minor leg injuries, Beaver is suffering from multiple face fractures and his jaw is wired shut. He was placed on a ventilator for almost a week.

“He was unconscious and I thought he was gone. I thought he was dead. I felt the truck going faster and I look down and his foot is on the accelerator,” Jean said.

Now, Billie Jean hopes whoever was behind the crash will come forward to bring the family closure.

“We’d really love to find out whose truck it was. Not only for our sake but hopefully it doesn’t cause any more wrecks,” Jean said,

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
North Fort Myers, FL
North Fort Myers, FL
Accidents
North Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fractures#Metal#Windshield#Traffic Accident#Nbc
WFLA

WATCH: Feral squirrel attacks deputy during traffic stop

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop but were probably not expecting what happened next. During the traffic stop, deputies encountered what they are calling, a “pet” feral squirrel. The video below shows the squirrel ‘attack’ one of the deputies. Ard confirmed “neither LPSO deputies nor […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Army
WFLA

WFLA

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy