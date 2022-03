Marijuana retail and lifestyle brand Superette Inc. announced the acquisition of Cannoe Corp. and concurrent $5 milllion financing in a transformative transaction. Superette’s acquisition of Cannoe brings immediate and meaningful scale to its retail operations, doubling its footprint to 12 operating stores, with four locations to be finalized in 2022. The addition of Cannoe’s six stores will give Superette exposure to new areas and key brand driven markets including highly frequented cottage and resort towns.

