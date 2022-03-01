ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Atlas V rocket carrying GOES-T satellite launches from Cape Canaveral

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 6 days ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — The United Launch Alliance planned to launch an Atlas V rocket bearing environmental satellites from Cape Canaveral Tuesday afternoon.

The launch was part of the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES-T) mission for the NOAA and NASA.

ULA said the weather satellite will be able to provide faster information for weather forecasters, allowing them to be more accurate as well.

This particular satellite will provide images and measurements of the Western Hemisphere.

This launch is the 647th Atlas Launch since 1957. It is also the 22nd time NASA had used the Atlas V in its Launch Services Program.

Florida man travels to Poland-Ukraine border to save sister

(WFLA) — A man living in Winter Park had to travel to the Ukrainian-Poland border to save his family members from the chaos in their home country. NBC affiliate WESH reported that Aleksandr Murga met his sister Marisha at the border this past week as she and other family members tried to escape the conflict. According […]
WINTER PARK, FL
DeSantis, Ladapo hold roundtable on ‘failures’ in COVID-19 response

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo held a roundtable on what they consider to be failed responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. A release from the governors office blamed “lockdown politicians” and those in the medical field for allegedly ignoring data to push for lockdowns and mask mandates […]
FLORIDA STATE
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Much needed chances for rain build this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today was toasty warm- challenging our high temperature record for the day of 86°. Our slow cool down is making for warm temperatures this evening. The sea breeze picked up this afternoon and cooled the coastline down, and temperatures at the beach will trend a little cooler as a result for […]
TAMPA, FL
