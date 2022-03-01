ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Stephen Colbert's wife praises him for still making fans laugh while 'we've all been on the verge of tears' and says The Late Show host has become TV's 'grief counselor'

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert's wife of 28 years - Evelyn 'Evie' McGee - praised him for still making fans laugh while 'we've all been on the verge of tears' - calling him TV's 'grief counselor.'

'The hard part of it is, he's trying to make people laugh. It's a comedy show, but he's always been an emotional person,' the 58-year-old daughter of politician Joseph McGee explained in the spring men's fashion edition of WSJ. Magazine, which hits newsstands March 12.

'We've all been on the verge of tears, frankly, a lot. I kind of feel sometimes that Stephen has become a grief counselor for people in real time on television. He didn't seek that task out, and it's hard. But that, I think, is his act of love.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AtVkP_0eSkCrcm00
TV's 'grief counselor': The Late Show host Stephen Colbert's wife of 28 years - Evelyn 'Evie' McGee - praised him for still making fans laugh while 'we've all been on the verge of tears' (pictured in 2019)

The D.C.-born, South Carolina-raised 57-year-old discussed his unexpected transformation from a macho political satirist on Comedy Central to TV's favorite soulful grief counselor on CBS.

'We often realize we love something as we're losing it,' Stephen told the mag.

'Many things were lost in the last five years: standards, morals, a shared reality, a shared civic engagement, a lot of friends. And Covid, of course, gave it all a special, piquant little zazz.'

Many have related to Colbert due to the unbearable losses in his family - his father James and two brothers Peter and Paul died in a 1974 plane crash followed by the 2013 death of his mother Lorna at age 92.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lAKyv_0eSkCrcm00
The 58-year-old daughter of politician Joseph McGee told WSJ. Magazine: 'The hard part of it is, he's trying to make people laugh. It's a comedy show, but he's always been an emotional person. We've all been on the verge of tears, frankly, a lot'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eySWc_0eSkCrcm00
Evie continued: 'I kind of feel sometimes that Stephen has become a grief counselor for people in real time on television. He didn't seek that task out, and it's hard. But that, I think, is his act of love' (pictured June 14)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZxFC_0eSkCrcm00
Man of faith: The D.C.-born, South Carolina-raised 57-year-old discussed his unexpected transformation from a macho political satirist on Comedy Central to TV's favorite soulful grief counselor on CBS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Mrtk_0eSkCrcm00
Stephen told the mag: 'Many things were lost in the last five years: standards, morals, a shared reality, a shared civic engagement, a lot of friends. And Covid, of course, gave it all a special, piquant little zazz' 

For instance, two-time Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield felt comfortable enough with The Daily Show alum on the November 22nd episode of Late Show to discuss the 2019 death of his mother Lynn from pancreatic cancer.

'The openness and ownership that he has with seemingly culturally taboo subjects, such as grief, allows his guests permission to be in contact and reveal those aspects of their own selves and experiences,' the 38-year-old Englishman wrote in an email.

'In turn, the audience gets to have a genuine, deep, and connected experience. So the show feels like an act of service to people. I think Stephen would have made a great priest.'

Stephen had originally envisioned that his time in the late night talk show circuit would be sillier but it ultimately 'did not match the moment we became part of.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Axztw_0eSkCrcm00
'We often realize we love something as we're losing it': Many have related to Colbert due to the unbearable losses in his family - his father James and two brothers Peter and Paul died in a 1974 plane crash followed by the 2013 death of his mother Lorna at age 92
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zNvV_0eSkCrcm00
'I think Stephen would have made a great priest': For instance, two-time Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield (L) felt comfortable enough with The Daily Show alum on the November 22nd episode of Late Show to discuss the 2019 death of his mother Lynn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RmkSp_0eSkCrcm00
The 38-year-old Englishman (pictured Sunday) said: 'The openness and ownership that he has with seemingly culturally taboo subjects, such as grief, allows his guests permission to be in contact and reveal those aspects of their own selves and experiences. In turn, the audience gets to have a genuine, deep, and connected experience. So the show feels like an act of service to people'

'I thought I could lay down my sword and shield down by the riverside, because that's the part of the old gig I didn't particularly like - anybody thinking, "Hey, what you do is important!"' Colbert said.

'Because that is antithetical to being as silly as you possibly can, and I really love being dumb.'

Instead, the 10-time Emmy winner's talk show has become more about love, which he admitted 'sounds a little pretentious.'

Quoting the poet E.E. Cummings - whose father was also killed in a crash - Stephen said: '"Love is the every only god / who spoke this earth so glad and big." So, why would you talk about anything else?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0004Yo_0eSkCrcm00
'I really love being dumb': Stephen had originally envisioned that his time in the late night talk show circuit would be sillier but it ultimately 'did not match the moment we became part of' (pictured February 25)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EF3Wd_0eSkCrcm00
'Why would you talk about anything else?' Instead, Colbert's talk show has become more about love, which he admitted 'sounds a little pretentious' (pictured February 22)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Znjdz_0eSkCrcm00
'I know that it's hard for him': The Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste (R, pictured February 1) revealed that the 10-time Emmy winner feels a bit burdened by his newfound title of 'light bearer in a dark time'

The Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste revealed that Colbert feels a bit burdened by his newfound title of 'light bearer in a dark time.'

'I know that it's hard for him, so we have a lot of private moments where it just naturally goes to that place,' the 35-year-old Oscar-winning composer told the mag.

'Because my role on the show is to really bring that sense of vibrance and uplift.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tcBc_0eSkCrcm00
The 35-year-old Oscar-winning composer (pictured June 14) told the mag: 'We have a lot of private moments where it just naturally goes to that place, because my role on the show is to really bring that sense of vibrance and uplift'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34458X_0eSkCrcm00
Dapper: Stephen glammed up for the spread with help from stylist Antoni Axereas, hairstylist Jenna Robinson, and make-up artist Jesse Lindholm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ew2bJ_0eSkCrcm00
'After the State of the Union!' On Tuesday, Colbert will feature Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and musical guest Big Thief on The Late Show

And with all the gaslighting going on in the deeply divided political sphere, the two-time Grammy winner - who coined the term 'truthiness' - said he's 'here to say every night that you're not crazy. It's crazy to say you're crazy.'

Stephen glammed up for the spread with help from stylist Antoni Axereas, hairstylist Jenna Robinson, and make-up artist Jesse Lindholm.

Following President Joe Biden's State of the Union on Tuesday, Colbert will feature Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and musical guest Big Thief on The Late Show.

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Stephen Colbert Gives Emotional Sendoff to ‘Late Show’ Showrunner (VIDEO)

On Monday, Stephen Colbert gave a heartfelt send-off to Chris Licht as The Late Show showrunner exits the program to become the new Chairman and CEO of CNN Global. Colbert credited Licht for helping turn things around for the late-night talk show, praising his “humility” and “wisdom.” After working together for six years, the late-night host said he grew to love and respect Licht as a friend and co-worker.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

CNN hires Late Show producer Chris Licht to replace Jeff Zucker. Stephen Colbert had a farewell surprise.

Discover confirmed Monday that CBS executive and Late Show showrunner Chris Licht will be CNN's next chairman and chief executive, effective May 1. He will replace Jeff Zucker, who left abruptly on Feb. 2 after failing to disclose a romantic relationship with another top executive, Allison Gollust, who later resigned herself. Stephen Colbert wistfully celebrated Licht's imminent departure on Monday night's Late Show.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
South Carolina State
Ok Magazine

Don Lemon Slams Former Friend Chris Cuomo In Heated CNN Meeting Following Jeff Zucker's Resignation

Don Lemon shared how he really feels about former pal Chris Cuomo during a private CNN meeting earlier this week. Following the resignation of CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker, network staff at the New York offices met with WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar to discuss the situation. As OK! reported, Zucker announced he would be stepping down from the network last week after failing to disclose a romantic relationship with colleague and Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Has A Scorching Answer To Eric Trump’s Question On Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel said former President Donald Trump’s “terrible kids” are “desperately trying to protect the golden goose” as multiple scandals escalate. Earlier this week, Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, dropped the former first family’s business amid an ongoing fraud probe in New York.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Major News Anchor Leaving Her Show After More Than a Decade

A major news anchor in Australia is leaving her show after over a decade. Leigh Sales is leaving the Australian Broadcasting Company's flagship nightly show 7.30, with her last episode set to air in late June. She will remain at ABC though and plans to lead the broadcaster's coverage of Australia's federal elections in May.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The View Hosts Can Barely Hide Their Disdain for Lauren Wright

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. After two days of tension, it's safe to say that conservative commentator Lauren Wright isn't getting the stamp of approval from The View's co-hosts. In her second and final day at the table, Wright, a political science lecturer at Princeton, spent 30 full minutes at odds with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines, who seemed exasperated by her conservative talking points and selective use of facts. Though the ladies never mentioned Meghan McCain by name, Wright seemed to be giving them déjà vu, as Behar muttered under her breath at one point, "Oh god, if I hear that again."
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
James
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Bernie Sanders
Fox News

Bromance over? Don Lemon slams former CNN bestie Chris Cuomo for breaking ‘journalistic standards’

The years-long bromance between CNN’s Don Lemon and former colleague Chris Cuomo is in trouble. Lemon turned on his old network pal on Monday, as WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar fielded questions during an in-house town hall from disgruntled CNN staffers who are depressed and angry that CNN’s now-former boss, Jeff Zucker, was forced to step down last week.
CELEBRITIES
Shore News Network

Former Co-Host Of Fox News’ ‘The Five’ Dies At Age 73

Bob Beckel, a former co-host of Fox News’ roundtable talk show “The Five,” died Monday at the age of 73. Beckel, who worked as a Democratic strategist and served in the Carter administration, was known for sharing his liberal views on the conservative network. He joined “The Five” at its inception in 2011 along with Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peter And Paul#The Late Show#Wsj#Comedy Central#Cbs#Englishman
Primetimer

Joy Behar Not-So-Jokingly Tells Sara Haines to Stop Touching Her: 'This One is Violent!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The View may be in need of a panel shift. On Tuesday morning, Joy Behar not-so-jokingly lashed out at Sara Haines, who sits to her right, for touching her during Hot Topics discussions. The awkward moment came during a discussion about drug use among Olympians, prompting Behar to say, "I am medicinally in need at the moment. I am, from all the times that this bitch has hit me in the arm."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Rachel Maddow on hiatus leaves MSNBC 'lost at sea,' critics say

Rachel Maddow has been in a league of her own as MSNBC's biggest star, whose viewership far exceeds any of her colleagues. Monday marks the beginning of her hiatus from primetime as she pursues various projects including podcasts and even a film collaboration with Ben Stiller and Lorne Michaels, telling viewers last week she will return in April but will make occasional appearances on MSNBC, including for the network's coverage of President Biden's State of the Union address in March.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

308K+
Followers
20K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy