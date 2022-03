If you head out fishing this week, remember to buy a new license. All 2021-2022 hunting and fishing licenses in Tennessee expire on Feb. 28. However, that won't be the case in the future. In a dramatic change, Tennessee hunting and fishing licenses purchased from now on will always be valid for one year from the day you buy them. Up until now, all Tennessee hunting and fishing licenses always expired on Feb. 28, no matter when you bought them.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO