ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Flowers on Mars? Photo of strange growth taken by NASA rover likely not alien life

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H97Xv_0eSkCgA100

( StudyFinds.org ) – There’s still no extraterrestrial life growing on Mars, despite some chatter around a fascinating photo snapped on our planetary neighbor. NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity captured an intriguing image of a bloom-like entity on the Red Planet, but scientists say it’s no alien flower or plant.

Curiosity acquired the picture using its Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), located on the turret at the end of the rover’s robotic arm, on February 24. However, hopes of a flower garden are nothing more than fantasy. The coral-like structure – smaller than a penny — is believed to be a so-called diagenetic feature formed after sediment first was deposited.

NASA’s largest telescope sees first star and takes a selfie

Abigail Fraeman, Curiosity Mars rover Deputy Project Scientist, tweeted about the photo . “A beautiful new microscopic image from Mars Curiosity shows teeny, tiny delicate structures that formed by mineral precipitating from water,” she wrote. “We’ve seen structures like these before, most prominently all the way back at Pahrump Hills. There, the features were made of salts called sulfates.”

The Mars Hand Lens Imager is the rover’s version of the magnifying hand lens that geologists usually carry with them into the field. Its job is to capture close-up images to reveal the minerals and textures in rock surfaces. The device is capable of microscopic imaging of minerals, textures and structures in rocks and soil at scales smaller than the diameter of a human hair.

World’s largest plane destroyed in Russian invasion of Ukraine

South West News Service writer Dean Murray contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missing child in Clay County found

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s office is trying to locate 12-year old Cellen Drake Alexander Spagg. He was last seen at 3:36 p.m. today on the 300 block of Clay Street in Brimingham on a bike with green tires. He was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and orange shoes. He was […]
CLAY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Flowers#Mahli#Curiosity Mars#Russian#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
CNET

NASA Rover Snaps Picture of Litter It Dropped on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover captured a Mars image on Feb. 16 that might look alarming if you don't know the context. It shows a pretty typical stretch of dusty and rocky Martian landscape, but there's something out of place in the middle. Something definitely made by humans. Don't worry. It's supposed to be there.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

China's Mars rover completes its first 60 Martian days on an alien world

Scientists from China presented the first detailed analysis of the Zhurong rover's findings on Mars, the country's first rover to reach the red planet. In a press statement, the scientists explained that they found the first "notable evidence of relatively strong topography" as well as a "surface shaped by wind and potentially by water." Their findings suggest the landing site might be worth visiting by future missions.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
FOX4 News Kansas City

Iowa tornado victims identified, including 2 children

WINTERSET, Iowa — Authorities in Madison County are releasing new information about the deadly tornado outbreak that struck Winterset on Saturday night. Six people were killed when the storm hit the town around 4:30pm. The tornado cut across the southern edge of town from the southwest to the northeast – part of a severe storm […]
WINTERSET, IA
Universe Today

NASA and HeroX are Crowdsourcing the Search for Life on Mars

For almost sixty years, robotic missions have been exploring the surface of Mars in search of potential evidence of life. More robotic missions will join in this search in the next fifteen years, the first sample return from Mars (courtesy of the Perseverance rover) will arrive here at Earth, and crewed missions will be sent there. Like their predecessors, these missions will rely on mass spectrometry to analyze samples of the Martian sands to look for potential signs of past life.
ASTRONOMY
iheart.com

NASA's Mars Rover Spots Jettisoned Drill Bit on Surface of Red Planet

A recent photo taken by NASA's Perseverance rover features a peculiar object that some might mistake for evidence of an ancient alien civilization, but it turns out that the odd 'anomaly' actually has an earthly origin. The instructive snapshot was reportedly taken earlier this month as the exploratory vehicle was overlooking the seemingly barren surface of the Red Planet. However, in the photo, a curious cylindrical object can be seen near what appear to be tracks left behind by the rover.
ASTRONOMY
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy