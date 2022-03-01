Independence students offered free books, thanks to Dolly Parton

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Country Music Legend Dolly Parton will have an impact on thousands of metro children.

The Independence School District will partner with Parton’s Imagination Library.

The partnership allows children up to age 5 to receive free books every month. The books are mailed right to the children’s homes. The only qualification is that the children need to live within the school district’s boundaries.

According to the district, families living in the zip codes 64050, 64052, 64053, 64054 and 64055 may register online for the program .

Families who live in zip codes 64130, 64133, 64138, 64056 and 64057 and want to be part of the program need to take an extra step. If you live within the Independence School District’s boundaries, you must complete a form and return it to the district’s Central Office located at 201 N. Forest Ave., Independence, Mo.

The Independence School District said it’s the only one in the metro affiliated with the program.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has given more than 170 million books to children since it was founded.

