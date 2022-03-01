ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Independence students offered free books, thanks to Dolly Parton

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3fNk_0eSkCeOZ00

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Country Music Legend Dolly Parton will have an impact on thousands of metro children.

The Independence School District will partner with Parton’s Imagination Library.

The partnership allows children up to age 5 to receive free books every month. The books are mailed right to the children’s homes. The only qualification is that the children need to live within the school district’s boundaries.

According to the district, families living in the zip codes 64050, 64052, 64053, 64054 and 64055 may register online for the program .

KC pet shelter dedicates Betty White adoption center

Families who live in zip codes 64130, 64133, 64138, 64056 and 64057 and want to be part of the program need to take an extra step. If you live within the Independence School District’s boundaries, you must complete a form and return it to the district’s Central Office located at 201 N. Forest Ave., Independence, Mo.

The Independence School District said it’s the only one in the metro affiliated with the program.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has given more than 170 million books to children since it was founded.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Government
City
Independence, MO
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
State
Missouri State
Independence, MO
Government
Independence, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Community shows support as Olathe East returns to school

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe East High School students will return to class tomorrow, three days after the school shooting that injured the school resource officer and a school administrator. In the days following, the community has stepped up their support. “With events like this, it’s easy to stay in that place in your head and […]
OLATHE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
FOX4 News Kansas City

Family and friends honor WWII veteran Jerry Ingram

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Family and friends of beloved WWII Veteran Jerry Ingram got to say their final goodbyes to the marine. Ingram is remembered for his service to the country. He lied about his age to join the marines following the attack on Pearl Harbor. “When the news came, it was quite, you know, it […]
MILITARY
FOX4 News Kansas City

Merriam launches grant program for downtown businesses

MERRIAM, Kan. — A new grant is now available to help upgrade buildings in downtown Merriam.   Monday, the city began accepting applications for the Historic Downtown Exterior Improvement Grant. Property owners within the downtown boundary can apply for funds to help with painting, siding, foundation repair, floodproofing and other exterior building improvements. To apply, business […]
MERRIAM, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imagination Library#Kc#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy