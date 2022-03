BOSTON (CBS) – Gas prices are surging in Massachusetts, hitting an all-time high. Some drivers are now changing their routines. “I went from approximately $100 a week in gas up to almost $150,” said Lyft driver Ed Bushard, who pays for his own gas. Record high gas prices are eating away at his income. This week Massachusetts had the highest average price per gallon AAA has ever recorded in its history. “If next week is over $5.00, I don’t know,” said Bushard. “I don’t know at this point how we can make a living doing this.” “I have never seen such a...

