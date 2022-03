Jose Ramirez remains one of the top 140-pound boxers in the sport. The former WBC and WBO champion, admittedly shaken by his first professional defeat to Josh Taylor nine months ago, adjusted to Jose Pedraza’s skill and intelligence during the second half of their 12-round fight Friday night and won a unanimous decision in Fresno, California. When the final bell sounded, the 29-year-old Ramirez won by the same score on all three cards, 116-112, in the main event of a nine-bout card at Fresno State University’s Save Mart Center.

