Florida State

Final ‘Go’ Given for GOES-T Launch

By James Cawley
NASA
 6 days ago

CNET

NASA Set to Launch GOES-T Climate Monitoring Satellite

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's latest weather and climate monitoring satellite, GOES-T, is set for a NASA-supported launch from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday evening. The event comes four years to the day and nearly to the minute since NASA and NOAA launched the last Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite, GOES-S, which GOES-T is replacing.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WAVY News 10

GOES-T weather satellite launches soon

On Tuesday, March 1st at 4:38 pm, NASA and NOAA will launch the third in a series of four next generation weather satellites into orbit. GOES-T, or GOES-18 as it will be known once it’s operational is the next in a series of satellites that provides higher definition data, at faster intervals and with more available products.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KGET

Weather Wednesday: Winter air quality and GOES-T launch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District concluded its seasonal “Check Before You Burn” program earlier this week. Regional high-pressure systems often cause stagnant weather in the winter months, and trapped particulate pollution — called PM2.5 — can result in long stretches of poor air quality that adversely affects public health aggravating heart and lung diseases like asthma, emphysema and chronic bronchitis. This season the valley […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WXIA 11 Alive

GOES-T satellite scheduled to launch Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — For decades, weather forecasts have been improving thanks to increased help from satellite imagery. A new satellite will be launched into space to continue this trend on Tuesday. Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T) is the satellite and it will launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida. According...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
scitechdaily.com

ULA Atlas V Rocket Topped Off With NOAA’s GOES-T Satellite – Ready for Launch

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T (GOES-T) satellite now officially has its ride. GOES-T was transported from Astrotech’s Space Operations facility in Titusville, Florida, to United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) nearby Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41. It was then mated to the top of the Atlas V 541 rocket, which will carry it into space. Liftoff is targeted for March 1, 2022, at 4:38 p.m.
TITUSVILLE, FL
Universe Today

Stunning Photos from Air, Space and Ground of the Atlas V GOES-T Launch

NASA and NOAA now have a sophisticated new weather satellite in space. The GOES-T satellite launched on the powerful United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket on March 1, and it will provide forecasters with high resolution weather imagery. It will also provide real-time monitoring of events on the ground like wildfires, floods and landslides, while monitoring atmospheric and climate dynamics over the Western US and Pacific Ocean.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
