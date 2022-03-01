ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

“The combination of Xanax, marijuana and alcohol makes her snap”, Man says he is traumatized after watching his girlfriend smile before throwing his dog off the 7th floor balcony

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 46-year-old woman reportedly threw her boyfriend’s dog to its death from a 7th floor balcony during an argument. The dog owner claims he is traumatized after watching his girlfriend smile before picking up and throwing his beloved 3-year-old dog off the balcony during a fight. According to his suit, the...

Woman throws Ex’s 3-year-old pug from 7th floor balcony

A Flordia man takes legal actions against his ex-girlfriend after she allegedly threw his dog from his seventh-floor condo balcony, according to WFLA Eric Adeson told his attorneys that his now ex-girlfriend Shelley Nicole Vaughn entered his apartment drunk and began arguing with him. Adeson repeatedly asked Vaughn to leave his apartment but Vaughn only […]
Florida Woman Allegedly Smiled As She Threw Ex's Dog Off 7th-Floor Balcony

A 46-year-old woman in Clearwater, Florida was charged with animal cruelty after allegedly throwing her ex-boyfriend’s dog to its death off a balcony on Sunday morning. The suspect, Shelley Vaughn, got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend, Eric Adeson, of seven months over her alcohol use inside his condo, according to court documents; Adeson said the two had broken up in February.
