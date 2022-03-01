“The combination of Xanax, marijuana and alcohol makes her snap”, Man says he is traumatized after watching his girlfriend smile before throwing his dog off the 7th floor balcony
The 46-year-old woman reportedly threw her boyfriend’s dog to its death from a 7th floor balcony during an argument. The dog owner claims he is traumatized after watching his girlfriend smile before picking up and throwing his beloved 3-year-old dog off the balcony during a fight. According to his suit, the...lawrencepost.com
Comments / 4