“Unexpected” Season 5 premieres on TLC on Sunday, March 6, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. You can also watch it on FuboTV (free trial), Philo and Sling. The show follows teen couples who are about to become parents or add another baby to their families. The show follows their efforts to balance the responsibilities of being young parents with the challenges of young adulthood, family and relationships.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO