NFL

Broncos GM George Paton: 'Everything's on the table' at QB position

By Zac Wassink
 6 days ago
John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos could allow veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to leave via free agency when the new NFL year opens on March 16, and neither new head coach Nathaniel Hackett nor new offensive coordinator Justin Outten have publicly committed to 2019 second-round draft pick Drew Lock being atop the depth chart when summer training camp sessions begin.

Hackett was previously Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator before accepting the Denver gig, but Broncos general manager George Paton said in late January that hire was not about luring current Green Bay starter and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to town. Rodgers may or may not be on the cusp of signing a new deal with the Packers, but Paton suggested Tuesday he'd be willing to pay a heavy price for a proven signal-caller.

"I just think that's the flexibility you have when you have a lot of picks," Paton responded when asked if he'd trade multiple first-round selections for a top-tier quarterback, per Jeff Legwold of ESPN. "We have 11 picks, so if we had to give a little to go get a player, we can do it, and it's not going to handcuff you for the draft ... Everything's on the table; we do like having picks.''

Paton later added about the position:

"Everything's on the table. You don't know who is going to be available, you don't know who is going to be available in free agency, the draft, lot of ways to acquire them. We're keeping all our options open."

If Rodgers and the Packers ultimately continue their marriage through at least the 2022 season, the Broncos could shift their focus toward Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks:

