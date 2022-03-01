Style Q&A: Margerite & Motte’s Laura Reed shares her style picks for spring

When it comes to bold and fearless style, Lupita Nyong'o is a true master. Ever since the award-winning actress burst onto the Hollywood scene in 2013, her knack for turning fashion fantasy into red-carpet reality has made her a fixture of all the best-dressed lists. "Wear what makes you feel like the person you want to be," says Nyong'o in a new fashion story for Saks Fifth Avenue in which she wears the season's statement-making trends. The campaign celebrates the pure joys of getting dressed up. And the star's go-all-out approach to personal style is the perfect inspiration for navigating the spring fashion season. Below, discover all the "It List" trends Lupita Nyong'o wears in the story. Then head to Saks to read the full interview where she shares everything from the designers she's supporting now to her go-to style mantra.

