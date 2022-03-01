Burglary temporarily closes Plainfield jewelry store

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The owners of a jewelry store in Plainfield have been forced to close temporarily after a burglary early Tuesday morning that left damage to their business.

The owners of Mason Jewelers posted on Facebook that the people who broke in destroyed and smashed cases containing merchandise.

They shared surveillance video of the burglary in hopes of getting information that could help police.

Plainfield Police are investigating the robbery and said officers responded to a business alarm around 5 a.m. Tuesday, March 1.

Upon arrival officers found the jewelry store had been burglarized by at least two suspects, who took an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

They are now examining video and other lead information in hopes of finding the suspects.

The store’s owners said they will reopen when possible adding luckily all customer merchandise was safely locked up in a safe, and none of it taken.

The same store was robbed in 2019, that time the suspect got away with $10,000 in jewelry . The theft happened while the store was open and was caught on camera as well.

If you have any information about the Tuesday morning burglary, you can contact Plainfield Police Detective Sgt. Brian Bugler at (317) 754-5323 or buglerb@plainfieldpd.org, and information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.