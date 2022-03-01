ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSU reporting faculty, students and staff who received COVID booster

By Mikayla Temple
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 6 days ago


Michigan State University is now reporting the amount of students, faculty and staff who have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

The self reported boosters graph was posted on the university's COVID dashboard March 1.

So far, 78.39 percent have received a booster, 21.61 percent have not and 3.354 percent are not eligible.

MSU annoucned the decision to require all students, faculty and staff on campus to get the booster shot in December. The deadline to get the shot for those who were eligible was Feb. 1.

According to the dashboard, 94.30 percent of the campus population is vaccinated and 5.7 percent are not.

MSU saw a surge in COVID cases at the beginning of January, but has seen a steady decline since then.

For the month of February, 71 cases were reported the week of the seventh, 73 the week of the fourteenth and 60 the week of the twenty first.

WSYM FOX 47

MSU international student numbers going back up

International student enrollment at U.S. Colleges fell significantly during the pandemic. Even though Michigan State University predicts numbers to be back up to pre-pandemic levels this fall, COVID-19 isn’t the only challenge international students and the University are facing.
MICHIGAN STATE
