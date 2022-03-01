Son of Utah State coach Blake Anderson dies

One of the sons of Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson has died, the school announced Tuesday.

In a post to social media , Aggies Athletic Director John Hartwell did not say which of Anderson's two sons had passed away or gave details on the circumstances of their death.

"On behalf of Utah State University, the athletics department and the football program, our thoughts and prayers are with coach Blake Anderson and his family following the tragic death of his son," wrote Hartwell.

On Monday, Anderson tweeted a message that may have had something to do with the death of his son.

"God is STILL God in the midst of our broken [heart]," Anderson wrote.

Anderson and his late wife, Wendy, had two sons, Coleton and Cason, and a daughter, Callie. Wendy died following a three-year battle with cancer in 2019.

After seven seasons at Arkansas State, Anderson was named the Utah State head coach in Dec. 2020 and immediately led the Aggies to an 11-3 record, winning the Mountain West Conference title along with a bowl win over Oregon State in his first season.