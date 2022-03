Despite the widespread exodus of members from the Boy Scouts of America that occurred in 2018 and 2019 when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints removed its ties to the organization, Scout leaders from Idaho continue to hold traditional events geared to helping area youth develop lifelong skills. During the last week in January, over 200 Scouts, leaders and volunteers braved the brittle cold in an overnight venture during the North Star District Winteree at Krupp Scout Hollow in Labelle, Idaho. ...

