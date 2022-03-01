Beaverton Police Log: Feb. 13-19, 2022

This week's calls include: a runaway boy, a loose child and a discarded beer can.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Sunday, Feb. 13

A traffic stop near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and 125th Avenue resulted in the arrest of the driver for DUII (alcohol).

Officers responded to the report of a runaway from St. Mary's Home for Boys, 16535 S.W. Tualatin Valley Highway.

Monday, Feb. 14

A traffic stop for reckless driving led to the arrest of a woman for DUII (alcohol) near Southwest Murray Boulevard and Farmington Road.

A 1-year-old was found crying and running along the second story balcony at 3 a.m. on Southwest Farmington Road. The father was located asleep in a nearby apartment with the door open and was arrested for child neglect.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Officers responded to a death investigation on Southwest Electric Street. A 93-year-old woman was found dead in bed of apparent natural causes.

Officers responded to a non-injury traffic crash near Southwest Allen Boulevard and Murray Boulevard and arrested the driver for DUII (alcohol).

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Officers responded to a non-injury T-bone crash near Southwest 120th Avenue and Walker Road and arrested the driver for reckless driving and DUII (alcohol).

Officers responded to a death of an 89-year-old woman in her home on Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway.

Thursday, Feb. 17

A traffic crash near the Sunset Transit Center and Barnes Road freeway ramp led to the arrest of a man for reckless driving, reckless endangering of a highway worker and DUII (alcohol).

Officers arrested a man for felony assault and strangulation on Southwest 117th Avenue.

Friday, Feb. 18

A traffic stop near Southwest Jenkins Road and Murray Road led to the arrest of the 19-year-old driver for DUII (alcohol).

Officers contacted a man who finished his beer and tossed the can into the bushes on Southwest Lombard Avenue. The man provided a false name, then ran and resisted arrest because he had two warrants. He was lodged at the jail.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Officers conducted a traffic stop near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and Conestoga Drive and arrested the driver for DUII (alcohol), reckless driving and attempting to elude in a vehicle.

A DUII call led to the arrest of a man on Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway for DUII, possession of another person's ID, and possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

A man drove into a ditch on Southwest Corby Drive and fled the scene. Officers found him and he was arrested for felony DUII (drugs), resisting arrest, concealing a weapon and possession of fentanyl.

