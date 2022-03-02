ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood Orchid Society show is back

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
 5 days ago

ENGLEWOOD — It’s been two years since the Englewood Area Orchid Society held a show, but now the group’s members are back with a two-day event filled with a variety of prize-worthy flowers.

The show is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Ann &amp; Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6961 San Casa, Englewood.

Vendors include Blue Pagoda, Orchids Amore, Ritter Tropic 1, Sunland Orchids, OFE Orchids &amp; Supplies, Cruise Planners and Odom’s Orchids, one of the largest retail orchid growers. There will also be artwork and books and tips about how to grow orchids.

“The OFE Orchids &amp; Supplies sells pots, seeds, moss, bark and anything you would need to service and make the orchids grow better,” said Mary Anne DiGrazia, Englewood Orchid Society show chairperson and president. “They have all kinds of wonderful stuff. There are at least 17 types of orchids that will be available.”

There will be orchid displays from Englewood members, as well as society members from Sarasota and Venice. Orchids will be judged individually by American Orchid Society judges.

“When judges sees plants they feel are quality, they bring them to the judge’s room and follow a point system for the plant,” DiGrazia explained. “If the flower gets enough points, its owner will get an award. One of our members won at the Sarasota Orchid show, so that was exciting. It was really special because it shows the quality of the orchids.”

DiGrazia said the event was all set to go in 2020, and was canceled just as COVID-19 restrictions hit the area.

“It really was devastating for our vendors because their next show was canceled too — and then we couldn’t have the show again last year,” she said. “We want to come back very strong. I hope hundreds of people come and see what we have to offer.”

With the $5 entrance fee participants receive a free ticket for an orchid hourly giveaway. The society also have other raffles including two baskets with orchid supplies.

The Englewood Area Orchid Society is for anyone interested in the orchid culture, including hobbyists, master gardeners and professional growers. The group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month, at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. Membership is $15 per year per family.

For more information, visit www.EAOS.org.

