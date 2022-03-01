Ukrainian-Americans concerned in western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Feelings of grief and concern fill the hearts of the Ukrainian-American Community in western Massachusetts

Marina Obal re-settled in West Springfield a decade ago as a young girl at just the age of 12 years old, but her heart is still back home with her family and friends in Ukraine.

“I am really concerned about the situation. I have a lot of family and friends that live all around Ukraine. And I just hope there’s peace for them. They can find some peace for therm. A lot of civilians are dying. My family is hiding out in a basement I just want this to end, and help stop Russia from invading,” Obal told 22News.”

Marina Obal is one of the many Ukrainian-Americans now living in Western Massachusetts fearing for the safety of the loved ones fighting for their existence in Ukraine.

