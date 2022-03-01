ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Ukrainian-Americans concerned in western Massachusetts

By Waleed Azad
 6 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Feelings of grief and concern fill the hearts of the Ukrainian-American Community in western Massachusetts

Marina Obal re-settled in West Springfield a decade ago as a young girl at just the age of 12 years old, but her heart is still back home with her family and friends in Ukraine.

“I am really concerned about the situation. I have a lot of family and friends that live all around Ukraine. And I just hope there’s peace for them. They can find some peace for therm. A lot of civilians are dying. My family is hiding out in a basement I just want this to end, and help stop Russia from invading,” Obal told 22News.”

Marina Obal is one of the many Ukrainian-Americans now living in Western Massachusetts fearing for the safety of the loved ones fighting for their existence in Ukraine.

Local restaurant shows support for Ukraine in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A restaurant in Northampton is also showing support for Ukraine. Highbrow Wood Fired Kitchen and Bar located on Crafts Avenue is setting up its fundraiser. The restaurant will be cooking up a new meal special this coming weekend. All proceeds from the dish will be donated to organizations supporting Ukrainian refugees. […]
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

