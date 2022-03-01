ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Airbnb offers to house up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees for free

By Adrienne Bankert, Taylor Delandro
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eDqZg_0eSk6V0L00

( NewsNation Now ) — With more than 500,000 refugees fleeing, there’s an effort to help Ukrainians find basic necessities, including shelter. Businesses are stepping up, including Airbnb, which has pledged to find free temporary housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

“At Airbnb, our sort of superpower is our host community and the homes that they have to provide. We saw a need and over the weekend worked really quickly to work with our partner organizations on the ground to be able to house 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine, for free,” said Christopher Nulty, a spokesperson with Airbnb.

Where are Ukrainian refugees going?

He continued, “We’ve done this over the last decade; we’ve housed about 55,000 refugees globally. In the last six months, we’ve housed about 21,000 Afghan refugees in the United States. So we’ve done this before, but just never at the scale that we’re about to undertake in Eastern Europe.”

Nulty said they’ve reached out to governments in Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania offering support. While the situation is unfolding quickly, he said they’re focused on supporting the need, wherever it exists, but are starting with those five countries and will continue to scale.

Nulty said housing is being paid through Airbnb, airbnb.org, and the generosity of some of their founders and others. But they’re going go where the need is.

“Our goal here is to get as many folks into safe housing as possible. We’ve also heard from a lot of hosts who have said I’m willing to do this for free, which is just incredible. But, we understand that for many hosts, that’s just not possible. And so we’re stepping up and covering those stays,” Nulty explained.

PHOTOS: War’s toll felt by children of Ukraine

Nulty said they’re working with several humanitarian organizations and refugee resettlement organizations, working directly with refugee families in helping them identify where they need to be in finding housing,

“We feel fortunate to be able to work with such amazing organizations,” Nulty said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Newsnation#Ukrainians#Airbnb Org
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Homeless
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy