Scientists have reversed signs of ageing in middle-aged and elderly mice by partially resetting the rodents’ tissues to more youthful states, an advance they say may lead to better anti-ageing methods without side effects like brittle bones, weaker muscles or cancer. As organisms age, studies have found that every cell in their bodies carries a molecular clock that records the passage of time.Previous research has found that the cells isolated from older people or animals have different patterns of chemicals along their DNA – called epigenetic markers – compared to those seen in younger people or animals. Scientists have also...

CANCER ・ 25 MINUTES AGO