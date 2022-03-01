Brandon Beane: "There's a lot of Depth"

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
During halftime of Super Bowl 56, fans were treated to a spectacular show from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. The Bengals and Rams, however, spent the extended halftime break making adjustments to use in the second half. But not every Bengals player joined the team in the locker room.
While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
ESPN’s Monday Night Football team is reportedly losing one of its analysts to a National Football League coaching job. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, analyst Brian Griese is leaving the Worldwide Leader for a coaching job in San Francisco. “Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian...
Amari Cooper isn’t the only Dallas Cowboys star whose future with the team is unclear. According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys standout pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence rejected a pay cut offer from the team. Lawrence’s future with the team is now unclear, per the report....
ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard would probably like to have his Saturday morning tweet back. Saturday morning, the former Michigan Wolverines star responded to a tweet from ESPN college football announcer Chris Fowler. Fowler tweeted out a photo of a bridge lit up in Ukraine’s colors. Ukraine was invaded...
Reaction to Calvin Ridley’s one-year suspension was swift across the NFL on Monday, and at least one of his peers seemed pretty unhappy with how the matter played out. New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon reacted to the suspension news on Twitter Monday. Judon referred to the suspension as “trash,” and called for the NFL to “free” Ridley.
Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
The first of the NFL’s free agents to-be got the franchise tag Monday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have chosen to tag offensive tackle Orlando Brown. A three-time Pro Bowler, Brown has been among the game’s best since entering the league in 2018 out...
DEVILS LAKE – One word best described the North Star Bearcats and Lakota Raiders in the Region 4 Tournament: young. Only four players between the two teams were seniors (three for Lakota and one for North Star).
Length was another word that best defined both programs. More than a dozen players topped off at more than six feet when both teams took to the court against each other Monday evening in their opening bout at Devils Lake...
The reigning two-time NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers, also just happens to be the hottest free agent in the league right now. While Rodgers is technically still under contract with the Green Bay Packers, he and the organization came to an understanding that he would ultimately decide his fate this offseason.
Ah yes, let’s continue to talk about Aaron Rodgers. He is currently contemplating his future plans in the NFL. Since his decision-making hasn’t fit the timeline of media members, they are now calling Rodgers selfish and comparing this to the Brett Favre saga.
James Harden’s arrival in Philadelphia has already produced great results on the court, and Harden seems to be building on his relationships off the court too. The 76ers are 5-0 in games Harden has played since they acquired him at the trade deadline for Ben Simmons. Harden did not play in Saturday’s game at Miami in order to rest his hamstring. But the 76ers guard seemed to have shown some of his young teammates a hot spot in Miami afterwards.
