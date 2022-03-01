Brandon Beane: "There's a lot of Depth"

DEVILS LAKE – One word best described the North Star Bearcats and Lakota Raiders in the Region 4 Tournament: young. Only four players between the two teams were seniors (three for Lakota and one for North Star). Length was another word that best defined both programs. More than a dozen players topped off at more than six feet when both teams took to the court against each other Monday evening in their opening bout at Devils Lake...

DEVILS LAKE, ND ・ 19 MINUTES AGO