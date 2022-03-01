‘Laced’ candy found at Ionia High School

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) — One Ionia High School student fell seriously ill on Monday after eating a candy given to them by another student.

Ionia Public Schools says that they have reason to believe that it was laced with an unknown substance.

Though the student is fine now and their family has been made aware of Monday’s events, an investigation into the situation is ongoing.

The parents of the student who gave out the candy have also been contacted, and school administrators are in the process of instilling disciplinary action as seen appropriate.

Under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, the District is unable to provide any more details on the matter.

Superintendent Ben Gurk encourages parents to use this situation as an opportunity to talk to their kids about the dangers of drug use.

You can read the entire letter from IPS below.

Courtesy of the Ionia Department of Public Safety Facebook Page

