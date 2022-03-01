ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia, MI

‘Laced’ candy found at Ionia High School

By Izzy Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DdqE_0eSk5yIf00

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) — One Ionia High School student fell seriously ill on Monday after eating a candy given to them by another student.

Ionia Public Schools says that they have reason to believe that it was laced with an unknown substance.

Though the student is fine now and their family has been made aware of Monday’s events, an investigation into the situation is ongoing.

The parents of the student who gave out the candy have also been contacted, and school administrators are in the process of instilling disciplinary action as seen appropriate.

Under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, the District is unable to provide any more details on the matter.

Superintendent Ben Gurk encourages parents to use this situation as an opportunity to talk to their kids about the dangers of drug use.

You can read the entire letter from IPS below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BMvp6_0eSk5yIf00
Courtesy of the Ionia Department of Public Safety Facebook Page
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Ionia, MI
Ionia, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Sports
Ionia, MI
Sports
WLNS

MSU Museum no longer requiring masks, vaccine proof

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Michigan State University Museum has relaxed some of its COVID-19 protocols. The MSU Museum will no longer require masks for visitors, vaccination proof, or a recent negative COVID-19 test to visit the museum. The announcement about the change in policy was made in a Twitter post. The MSU Museum says […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

New campus means new chapter for McLaren hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Cheers rang out at the new McLaren of Greater Lansing location Sunday for a moment that was three years in the making. It was a highly anticipated project that took $600 million dollars to complete. McLaren doctors said this move brings a mix of emotions but mostly excitement for this new […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Ionia High School#Ionia Public Schools#Ips#The Ionia Department Of#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

Snyder will take 5th if called to testify for Flint

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who faces misdemeanor charges in the Flint water crisis, wants to avoid testifying in a civil trial involving engineering firms that are being sued over liability for lead-contaminated water. Snyder’s attorneys said he would invoke his right to remain silent if called as a witness in the ongoing […]
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Lansing restaurant owners hopeful of in-person comeback

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Many people have returned to working in the office but in Downtown Lansing, some offices remain empty as some jobs stay virtual for now. However, as COVID-19 cases continue to go down, restaurant owners said they anticipate more people back in the office and back in their restaurants. Tables are full […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Trial next for 4 accused in Whitmer kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Were they gullible foul-mouthed men under the spell of undercover agents? Or a rogue cast seething with enough anger to actually want to kidnap Michigan’s governor? Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Father who saved daughter in Eaton Co. house fire dies

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Days after a devastating house fire in Eaton County, a man has died as a result of his injuries. Eaton County Fairgrounds made the announcement on their Facebook page on Saturday, March 5th. “It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Jeremy Droscha due to injuries sustained […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Program provides $3.6M to detect, control invasive species

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program is providing $3.6 million to 31 projects across the state to prevent, detect, eradicate and control water-based and land-based invasive species. The program’s key objectives are preventing the introduction of new invasive species, strengthening the statewide invasive species early detection and response network, limiting the […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

POLICE: 7 on leave after officer involved shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) –The Michigan State Police say that seven law enforcement officers are on administrative leave after an officer involved shooting Saturday morning. Around 1:30 a.m. officers from Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety were called to the Meijer on the 3000 block of E. Michigan Ave. for a domestic assault complaint. When officers got […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Traffic stop leads to arrest for drug possession

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—A 37-year-old woman was arrested after being pulled over for a traffic stop on Saturday, March 5. Michigan State Troopers from the Lansing Post found drugs on her and a firearm. She was arrested for CCW, Felony Firearm, Possession of Heroin, PWID Crack Cocaine, and no driver’s license, according to MSP. The woman […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy