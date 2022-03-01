ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Fred VanVleet (knee) questionable Tuesday for Toronto

By Josh Levinson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet (knee) is questionable to play on Tuesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. VanVleet was held out...

ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James absolutely destroyed by Stephen A Smith over controversial Clippers comments

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of, if not the worst loss of their entire season on Thursday against their cross-town rivals in the LA Clippers. I say this with a bit of hesitation given how many gut-wrenching defeats this squad has been subjected to throughout the course of the season. The blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the season comes to mind, among others, but to lose to the Clippers the way they did on Thursday definitely makes for a strong case.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Out Dennis Rodman For His Behavior During NBA Top 75 Ceremony: "I’m Going To Be Silly And Do My Stuff. But When It Comes Time To Be Professional, I Will Always Be Professional.”

Like many people around the NBA world, Shaquille O'Neal didn't appreciate Dennis Rodman's antics at the NBA's top 75 ceremony last month in Cleveland. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Rocket Mortgage Arena, where he reunited with former teammate Michael Jordan and many more people.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Savagely Responds To Colin Cowherd's Criticism Of His Style Of Play: "What's His Last Name?"

Ja Morant is the talk of the town in the NBA at the moment. The Grizzlies star is absolutely on fire, he's playing well enough to be compared to the best players in the league and has legends like Shaquille O'Neal professing their belief in how good he is at what he does. However, with all the praise that any athlete gets, there are also bound to be those that criticize.
NBA
Person
Malachi Flynn
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Gary Trent Jr.
LeBron James (knee) questionable Saturday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. The team continues to list James questionable due to left knee soreness/effusion. He has played through it time and time again, and there's no reason to expect that to be different on Saturday in a primetime matchup. However, the very nature of a questionable tag means his status should be closely monitored over the next 24 hours.
NBA
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On Ja Morant: "He Wants All The Smoke, All The Praise, All The Pressure, And He Wants This To Be His League."

Ja Morant is having a transcendental third season in the NBA, he is not just dominating every team on the court but he's also captured the attention of the fans regardless of their team loyalties. His explosive ability and the fact that he's essentially a human highlight reel makes him must-watch television but even more than that, his vibrant personality and competitive spirit have also drawn in fans.
NBA
Free agency market for Bills' Mitchell Trubisky gaining steam

Former Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is expected to be among the most sought-after quarterbacks of free agency, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. One of the noisiest narratives emerging from the NFL's combine over the weekend (apart from the prospects themselves) was that Trubisky would be among the most sought-after quarterbacks of the 2022 free agent class. Trubisky's tenure in Chicago ended poorly, but former Bears head coach Matt Nagy's tumultuous time there has since painted Trubisky's struggles in Chicago in a different light. After spending the past season with the Bills and the staff that helped shape Josh Allen into an MVP-caliber player, Trubisky could find himself with another starting job in 2022.
NFL
Houston's Dennis Schroder (ankle) ruled out on Friday

Houston Rockets guard Dennis Schroder (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Schroder will miss his second straight game with a right ankle sprain. Expect Kevin Porter Jr. to log more minutes at point guard against a Denver unit ranked 11th in defensive rating. Porter Jr.'s...
NBA
Eric Gordon starting for Houston on Friday, Garrison Mathews coming off the bench

Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gordon will get the start on Friday with Garrison Mathews moving to the bench. Our models expect Gordon to play 28.8 minutes against the Nuggets. Gordon's Friday projection includes 12.0 points, 2.1...
NBA
Avery Bradley (knee) probable for Lakers on Saturday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Bradley is dealing with a knee injury but is expected to play against Golden State. Our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against the Warriors. Bradley's Saturday projection includes 5.5 points, 1.7...
NBA
Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey (hip) out at least 2 more weeks

According to head coach Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (hip) will be evaluated in a "couple of weeks." Giddey is expected to miss two more weeks with hip soreness. Expect Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to play an alpha lead offensive role until Giddey is cleared to return. Per Rotogrinders'...
NBA
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 3/7/22

Player props are a fun way to bet the NBA without having to worry about the zaniness that last-minute injuries can cause in terms of a spread or a game total. Here, we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make some cash.
NBA
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo (illness) questionable on Monday

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Hamidou Diallo (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Diallo is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face Atlanta on Monday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 18.8 minutes against the Hawks. Diallo's Monday projection includes 9.8...
NBA
Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley (ankle) questionable on Monday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Beverley is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Portland on Monday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Beverley's Monday projection...
NBA
Jalen Brunson (foot) questionable for Dallas on Monday

Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson (foot) is questionable for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Brunson is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to face Utah on Monday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against the Jazz. Brunson's Monday projection includes...
NBA

