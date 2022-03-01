‘I’m going to kill you’: Man threatens cop, his family

Mata (/)

A man has been arrested for assaulting a Laredo police officer and threatening to kill him and his family, authorities said.

An assault was reported at about 6:29 p.m. Feb. 24 by the Popeyes on 4905 San Bernardo Ave. A suspect vehicle was described as an older model Honda hatchback with gold rims bearing Illinois license plates. Police located the suspect vehicle at the Stripes on 1101 San Bernardo.

Police said the lone occupant became verbally aggressive when he was asked to step out of the vehicle. He then stepped out of the vehicle and was detained. Authorities identified him as Ronald William Mata, 29.

Meanwhile, the complainant appeared to have a broken arm and several lacerations to the face. During the investigation, Mata kicked and damaged the door frame of a patrol unit. When an officer opened the unit’s door to de-escalate the situation, Mata tried to kick the officer in the face. The officer blocked the kick with his left hand, leaving him with bruising, swelling and small lacerations.

The complainant did not want to press charges but did mention that Mata “had large amounts of marijuana in the vehicle,” states the affidavit. Officers then discovered a black plastic bag inside a white plastic bag that contained marijuana.

Police took Mata to the LPD booking area, where he continued being aggressive inside the “violent cell.” He then allegedly continued kicking and banging on the cell window. Mata then told the officer he assaulted, “I’m going to kill you, your wife, and your kids! You don’t know who I am,” states the affidavit.

Mata was charged with criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, retaliation and assault on a police officer.

crodriguez@lmtonline.com