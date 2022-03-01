ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

‘I’m going to kill you’: Man threatens cop, his family

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d19Ow_0eSk5YXt00
Mata (/)

A man has been arrested for assaulting a Laredo police officer and threatening to kill him and his family, authorities said.

An assault was reported at about 6:29 p.m. Feb. 24 by the Popeyes on 4905 San Bernardo Ave. A suspect vehicle was described as an older model Honda hatchback with gold rims bearing Illinois license plates. Police located the suspect vehicle at the Stripes on 1101 San Bernardo.

Police said the lone occupant became verbally aggressive when he was asked to step out of the vehicle. He then stepped out of the vehicle and was detained. Authorities identified him as Ronald William Mata, 29.

Meanwhile, the complainant appeared to have a broken arm and several lacerations to the face. During the investigation, Mata kicked and damaged the door frame of a patrol unit. When an officer opened the unit’s door to de-escalate the situation, Mata tried to kick the officer in the face. The officer blocked the kick with his left hand, leaving him with bruising, swelling and small lacerations.

The complainant did not want to press charges but did mention that Mata “had large amounts of marijuana in the vehicle,” states the affidavit. Officers then discovered a black plastic bag inside a white plastic bag that contained marijuana.

Police took Mata to the LPD booking area, where he continued being aggressive inside the “violent cell.” He then allegedly continued kicking and banging on the cell window. Mata then told the officer he assaulted, “I’m going to kill you, your wife, and your kids! You don’t know who I am,” states the affidavit.

Mata was charged with criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, retaliation and assault on a police officer.

crodriguez@lmtonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Two arrested in relation to maquinitas raid

Two men have been arrested in connection with a maquinitas establishment that was giving out illegal payouts and was operating without City of Laredo permits, according to Laredo police. Adrian Maldonado, 26, and Raul Mendoza, 52, were arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with gambling promotion. Maldonado was additionally charged with keeping a gambling place. In July, police received information that an eight-liner business known as the Tutti Frutti Snack Bar amusement on 2719 Jaime Zapata Memorial Highway was making illegal cash payouts to customers. Members of the LPD Narcotics and Vice Unit launched an investigation. City...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Man pleads guilty in killing of Texas Army National Guardsman

A man accused of fatally shooting a Texas Army National Guard soldier has pleaded guilty in the 111th District Court, according to court documents. Gilberto Guadalupe Villarreal, 26, pled guilty on Monday to 20 years in the Texas Department of Corrections for one count of murder and five years for an unlawful carrying of a weapon charge. Both will run concurrent with credit for time served. Villarreal shot and killed John Lydell Tyler, 28, at a west Laredo apartment complex. Tyler was a decorated Texas Army National Guard soldier assigned to U.S. Customs and Border Protection in and...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Murder, attempted murder case goes to trial

Trial is expected to start on Tuesday for a man accused of fatally shooting another male and seriously wounding his brother back in 2014. Adolfo Villalobos, 28, was initially indicted in October 2016 for shooting and killing Vicente de la Rosa, 22, and the shooting of Lauro Samuel de la Rosa, who was 29 years old at the time of the incident. Villalobos is facing charges of murder and attempted murder. If convicted, Villalobos could face five to 99 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 per count. The case unfolded at about 2:29 a.m....
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Victim identified in Friday shooting that left man dead

The victim in a fatal shooting in south Laredo on Friday has been identified as Alonso Gonzalez-De Hoyos, 25, authorities reported Saturday. Friday, authorities reported there was a shooting by the Sonic in the 2000 block of U.S. 83. Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the scene and encountered a man in his 30s with "no signs of life." Saturday, authorities reported the victim was shot near the intersection of San Luis and U.S. Highway 83 as he was driving his Blue Durango. According to...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
Laredo Morning Times

PD: Laredoan shot AK-47 at car of man involved with his ‘on and off’ wife

A man shot at another male with an AK-47 because the male wanted to get to know his "on and off" wife, according to Laredo police. Juan Carlos Rodriguez Jr., 18, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. Laredo police responded to a shots fired report at about 2:44 p.m. Feb. 28 in the 600 block of Patrick Henry Drive. An investigation revealed that Rodriguez wanted to meet with a male who had tried to get to know Rodriguez's wife since Rodriguez and...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Man accused of assaulting his elderly father

A man has been arrested for assaulting his elderly father who is in a wheelchair, according to Laredo police. A domestic disturbance was reported on Feb. 28 in the 1800 block of East Corpus Christi Street. Responding officers encountered Jonathan Charles Reed, 1-22-84, shirtless outside a residence. Asked if anybody needed an ambulance, Reed stated that "he was just having a verbal dispute" with his 70-year-old father. Reed stated that his father picks on him even though he takes care of him, according to court documents. But witnesses at the home stated that Reed had caused damages inside the home after arguing with his father the night before. Reed's father stated he was arguing with his son when he turned around to finish eating. That's when he felt that something struck him twice in the back. Reed was taken into custody. He then began hitting the plexiglass of the unit. Reed also pulled down the unit's back seat camera, damaging the camera's mount, according to police. Reed was charged with injury to an elderly and criminal mischief.
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo police: Woman got involved in smuggling to pay house bills

A woman was transporting migrants because she needed money to pay the house bills, according to Laredo police. Brenda Yvonne Samaniego, 38, was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons, criminal conspiracy. On March 1, an officer tried to pull over a silver Dodge Charger for having an obscure license plate in the 1100 block of Bob Bullock Loop. The vehicle stopped in the parking lot of a gas station by the intersection of Texas 359 and Loop 20. Authorities identified the driver as Samaniego. She was traveling with six passengers, who were in the country illegally. She added she was supposed to drop off the migrants by the Stripes on Aguanieve Drive and Cuatro Vientos Road. She stated that a "friend" told her to pick up the migrants. The "friend" was going to give Samaniego some money to pay the house bills if the group of migrants was delivered to the Stripes, according to police.
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Campus Police: Man assaulted ex at Laredo College

A man has been arrested for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend at a parking lot of the Laredo College Fort McIntosh Campus, according to an arrest affidavit. Luis Alexis Lozano, 21, was served with an arrest warrant on March 1 charging him with assault. At about 5:16 p.m. Feb. 7, a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her at a Laredo College Fort McIntosh Campus parking lot facing the Visual Performing Arts Building. Authorities said she had bruises on the upper left side of her face and on the right...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Marijuana#Popeyes#Lpd
Laredo Morning Times

Affidavit: Woman lied about being robbed

A woman made up a robbery because she feared that her boyfriend would be upset about her losing an envelope containing $300, according to Laredo police. Patricia Leon, 26, was served with an arrest warrant on Feb. 18 charging her with making a false report to police. The case dates back to Jan. 28, when Leon called police at about 5:10 p.m. saying that a man who was asking for money had assaulted her in the 1200 block of Matamoros Street. She added that a male of dark complexion asked her for money. When Leon refused to give...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Shots fired in south Laredo leaves one person dead

A shooting reported in south Laredo left one man dead, authorities said. Laredo police said they were at the scene of a shooting by the Sonic in the 2000 block of U.S. 83. Laredo Fire Department crews had also responded to the location and encountered a man in his 30s "with no signs of life." "The scene has been contained and there is no threat to the community at this time. Information is limited as the investigation is still ongoing and developing," LPD said in a statement. Authorities said the shooting did not happen there. Instead, this is where the victim arrived. Meanwhile, the incident prompted the closure of U.S. 83 North. Traffic was being re-rerouted through Meadow Avenue. An investigation is underway.
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Alleged boutique robber arrested

A man has been arrested in relation to a robbery that occurred at a boutique in downtown Laredo, authorities said. At about 6:17 p.m. Jan. 7, police officers responded to a robbery report at Daisy's Boutique on 206 Juarez Ave. A woman stated that a man went inside the boutique, demanded money from her and threatened to shoot her. The woman did not see the weapon but noticed the male with his hands inside the pockets of his sweater. He snatched money from her hands, reached out to the register and took about $100. He was last seen running toward The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo. With the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security, police confirmed the suspect's identity as Luis Fernando Olivas, 27. Police also confirmed that the suspect crossed into Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. On Feb. 24, Olivas was served with an arrest warrant charging him with robbery.
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Shots fired in Laredo’s downtown bar district, 2 jailed

Two men landed behind bars after shots rang out in the downtown bar district, according to Laredo police. On Monday, Benito Martinez, 20, and Humberto Misael Garcia, 28, were arrested in relation to the case. Martinez was charged with discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities while Garcia was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle. The incident unfolded at about 2:17 a.m. Monday when an officer patrolling the downtown bar district observed a black 2017 Cadillac sped off after an altercation with some pedestrians. Police said the officer also...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Laredo Morning Times

Man accused of biting a Laredo police officer

A man bit more than he could chew after he was arrested for biting a Laredo police officer, according to an arrest affidavit. Juan Carlos Rodriguez Jr., 18, was charged with assault on a peace officer, evading arrest and resisting arrest. At about 1:31 a.m. Feb. 27, an LPD officer observed a white 2014 Ford Fusion traveling 52 mph in a 32 mph zone in the 2300 block of East Saunders Street. The officer tried to pull over the Fusion by the intersection of East Saunders and North Milmo Avenue, but the vehicle did not stop until the 3600 block of North Texas Avenue. Police pointed out that the vehicle had multiple opportunities to safely pull over. The driver was identified as Rodriguez. He initially complied with the officer. However, Rodriguez then began resisting, prompting a physical struggle, states the affidavit. Rodriguez then bit the officer on his left hand in an attempt to break free. Rodriguez managed to get away. With the assistance of other officers, Rodriguez was located and arrested, the affidavit states.
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Cigarroa High School students involved in assault

Three Cigarroa High School students attacked another student on campus, according to the Laredo ISD Police Department. At about 12:05 p.m. Feb. 2, a Laredo ISD police officer responded to a fight at the Cigarroa High School bullring. The complainant stated she was walking with her friends and another girl got mad because they bumped into each other. They started to fight. Soon, other girls joined and attacked the complainant. LISD police would identify the suspects as Maria Julia Rangel, 18, and two female juveniles. Each was charged with assault. Rangel was taken to the Webb County Jail while the two juveniles were transported to the Webb County Youth Village.
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Man found dead by Loop 20 and I-35

A man was found dead by the intersection of Bob Bullock Loop and Interstate 35, according to first responders. At about 12:29 p.m. Friday, Laredo Fire Department crews responded to a report of a man down at the intersection. First responders said they encountered a man in his 50s dead. Laredo police said that initial information appear to indicate a possible death by suicide. The investigation continues.
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo police announce 2-week DWI operation

Starting March 4, Laredo police officers will be on the lookout for suspected drunk drivers. Police announced they'll be working an impaired driver mobilization grant funded by the Texas Department of Transportation. LPD officers will be tasked with working overtime to enforce driving while intoxicated laws from March 4 to March 20. "The Laredo Police Department's push to deter drunk driving coincides with state and other local law enforcement agencies throughout Texas," LPD said in a statement. "We urge you to take responsibility for your actions. Plan While You Can....
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Affidavit: Teen driver tried crashing into USBP marked unit

A teen has been arrested for attempting to ram a U.S. Border Patrol marked unit, according to authorities. On Feb. 27, Martin Alfredo Guerrero Jr., 18, was served with an arrest warrant charging him with aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle. A concerned citizen reported at about 5 p.m. Jan. 13 that he had witnessed 15 people illegally crossing the border near Father McNaboe Park. An agent was at a stop sign at the intersection of Riverbank Drive and Quail Creek Road when he...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Woman used Laredo Pony League funds for ‘personal reasons’

A woman has been arrested for embezzling money from the Laredo Pony Softball League for apparent "personal reasons," according to Laredo police. Last week, Lisa Rodriguez-Peterson, 50, was served with an arrest warrant charging her with theft of property. On Sept. 16, the president of the Laredo Pony Softball League went to LPD headquarters to file a theft, embezzlement report. He stated that the vice president of the league, Rodriguez-Peterson, had been collecting money for registration fees and expenses. He stated he would make contact with Rodriguez-Peterson and ask her to turn over any money she had collected....
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
492
Followers
221
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy