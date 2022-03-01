ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hero of California bar shooting killed in motorcycle crash

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Matt Wennerstrom, who helped people flee Southern California’s Borderline bar mass shooting, was killed in a motorcycle crash during the weekend, authorities said. The crash occurred Saturday in the Newbury Park area of Thousand Oaks, police said in a statement. Wennerstrom was...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
KING-5

Two killed after shooting, car crash in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Two men are dead after a shooting led to a car crash in Lakewood, according to the Lakewood Police Department. Around 8:32 p.m. Lakewood police received reports of people in two SUVs shooting at each other in the area of 108th Street and Lakeview Avenue. At...
LAKEWOOD, WA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Killed in Anaheim Crash After Shooting at Restaurant

Two men inside an SUV that sped away from the scene of a shooting at an Anaheim restaurant were killed early Monday when the vehicle crashed into a pole. A clerk at a gas station near the scene of the crash says he emerged to investigate after he heard the impact. According to the clerk, no one stopped to help the driver or the passenger.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
NBC News

Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Capitol rioter dies by suicide while awaiting sentence: ‘The justice system killed his spirit’

A convicted Capitol rioter from Pennsylvania died by suicide on 25 February, according to local news reports. Matthew Lawrence Perna was arrested just days after the 6 January 2021 riots, according to the Department of Justice. He was indicted a month later and pleaded guilty to all charges on 17 December. He was awaiting his sentence in April.The 37-year-old man from Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Motorcycle Crash#Knbc#La Tv#Kabc
iheart.com

Nephew killed, uncle seriously injured in Lincoln motorcycle crash

(Lincoln, NE) -- A 19 year old man is killed and his uncle seriously injured in a Lincoln motorcycle crash. Lincoln Police say just before 5:00 Tuesday evening, 19-year-old William Schnakenberg was riding his Honda CBR motorcycle north on S. 70th Street approaching Stevens Ridge Road. Also riding along with him were his uncle 36-year-old Bryan Schnakenberg, who was riding a Victory VX4 motorcycle, and another friend. Investigators say William sped up and passed the other two motorcycles, then lost control and collided with Bryan. Police say the crash caused Bryan to be ejected from his motorcycle. William also lost control of his motorcycle, left the roadway, was ejected from his motorcycle and crashed into a fence.
LINCOLN, NE
KPLC TV

Authorities release name of man killed in M Bar shooting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a shooting at M Bar on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Germain M. McGruder, 35, of Orange, Texas, was killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 20, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel. No arrests...
ORANGE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBX 950

21-Year-Old Gasport Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Lockport

Driver Identified as 21-Year-Old Derrick V. Holmes of Gasport, New York. Police are investigating after an incident which resulted in the driver of a motorcycle dying indirectly after a police pursuit. New York State Police say troopers from the Lockport barracks saw a motorcycle driver who was not wearing a...
LOCKPORT, NY
L.A. Weekly

Anthony Coleman Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 880 [Oakland, CA]

Motorcycle Collision near 7th Street Left One Fatality. According to the CHP, the crash happened just after 12:30 am on northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland. Eventually, the Oakland Fire Department crews arrived and located a body in the right lane of the highway and an overturned vehicle south of the 7th Street off-ramp.
OAKLAND, CA
KWTX

Man killed during shooting outside Waco bar

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One man is dead and another person is hospitalized following a shooting outside the Warehouse Bar on Austin Ave. in Waco. After an investigation Waco Police have arrested and charged 24-year-old Ryan Trejo for murder. Police received a call around 1:45 Saturday morning with reports of...
WACO, TX
Action News Jax

Woman killed in high-speed motorcycle crash on Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a deadly motorcycle crash Sunday morning at the intersection between Main St. and 44th St. At approximately 2:12 a.m., a woman of an unknown age was traveling northbound on Main St. at a high speed. She somehow got up on the sidewalk on the east side of the roadway and struck an electric pole.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy