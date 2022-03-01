Hero of California bar shooting killed in motorcycle crash

(Lincoln, NE) -- A 19 year old man is killed and his uncle seriously injured in a Lincoln motorcycle crash. Lincoln Police say just before 5:00 Tuesday evening, 19-year-old William Schnakenberg was riding his Honda CBR motorcycle north on S. 70th Street approaching Stevens Ridge Road. Also riding along with him were his uncle 36-year-old Bryan Schnakenberg, who was riding a Victory VX4 motorcycle, and another friend. Investigators say William sped up and passed the other two motorcycles, then lost control and collided with Bryan. Police say the crash caused Bryan to be ejected from his motorcycle. William also lost control of his motorcycle, left the roadway, was ejected from his motorcycle and crashed into a fence.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO