New York City, NY

Congressman From Long Island Gets NY Republican Party's Nod In Gubernatorial Race

By Zak Failla
 6 days ago
Congressman Lee Zeldin Photo Credit: Rep. Lee Zeldin

New York’s Republican Party leaders have tapped a Long Island lawmaker as their choice to challenge for incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s seat in Albany.

Congressman Lee Zeldin, who represents New York’s 1st District on Long Island, was overwhelmingly the choice for the Republican Party at their convention on Long Island, though he could potentially face a primary challenger over the summer.

If he were to succeed Hochul, Zeldin would become the first Republican governor in New York since George Pataki two decades ago, though he faces an uphill challenge against the incumbent.

With Zeldin’s nomination secure, now it will be up to potential Republican challengers to gather at least 15,000 signatures if they hope to run in a possible primary against the Long Island congressman.

According to reports, Zeldin garnered more than 80 percent of the Republican vote at the convention, where he allegedly said of a potential GOP primary that "if you want to be really candid with (the other candidates) you could tell them they've already lost.

"We're not saying that to be rude. They have no idea how far ahead we are in planning our strategy and execution."

Zeldin previously announced that NYPD Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito would be his running mate as his potential lieutenant governor if he was to be elected.

An ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, Zeldin is a veteran of the Iraq War and a US Army Reserve lieutenant colonel. He has vowed to lower taxes, extract natural gas in New York, enact voter ID laws, and eliminate new firearm restrictions.

 “I'm not running to be an emperor or governor,” Zeldin stated. “I'm running so the people feel they are back in control of their government again.

 “It’s about restoring order, it’s about backing the blue. This is a rescue mission to save our state that will be successful.”

Other Republicans who may look to run include Westchester GOP businessman Harry Wilson, Andrew Guiliani, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino. On the other side of the aisle, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Congressman Tom Suozzi are set to challenge Hochul in a primary.

Following Zeldin's nomination, the New York Democrats issued a scathing statement dubbing Zeldin "Big Lie Lee" while taking a shot at his support for Trump.

"The New York GOP is starting off the 2022 election cycle on a dangerous foot - touting the same hatred, lies, and division that led to attacks on our democracy," they said. "Led by none other than Trump's top defender and ally, Lee Zeldin, the New York GOP Convention was a full-blown embrace of Donald Trump and his support for right-wing-extremism, abortion bans, and election conspiracies.

"By nominating Big Lie Lee for governor, the New York GOP is sending a blaring signal to New Yorkers that their plans for 2022 are pandering to the far-right, promoting an out-of-touch agenda, and dividing our state."

