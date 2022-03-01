ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Detroit deputy superintendent gets top job in Cincinnati schools

By Ethan Bakuli
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KtfhK_0eSk4xS900
Iranetta Wright, deputy superintendent in the Detroit Public Schools Community District, is set to become the new superintendent in Cincinnati Public Schools. | Photo courtesy Iranetta Wright

Iranetta Wright, deputy superintendent of schools in the Detroit Public Schools Community District, will take on the top leadership position in the Cincinnati school district this spring.

Wright, an educator for nearly 30 years, was selected Monday as the next superintendent for Cincinnati Public Schools, Ohio’s third-largest school district. The announcement came after a six-month search. Wright was a finalist alongside two other candidates.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Ms. Wright,” said Detroit Superintendent Nikolai Vitti in an email, describing her as “exceptionally bright”, “hardworking,” and “a fighter for children whose families do not always have the resources or networks to advocate for a stronger public education system.”

Wright was a top administrator in the Duval County Public Schools in 2017 when Vitti was the superintendent there. When Vitti was hired to lead the Detroit district, she soon followed and took on a top administrative role as the district emerged from nearly two decades of state control and the school board sought new leadership that could turn around the district. In the Duval district, Wright had been a teacher, principal, and chief of schools.

Wright is expected to begin her new job in May.

“I thank the [Cincinnati Board of Education] for their decision and belief in my ability to lead our District to the next level as we make Cincinnati Public Schools the public school choice for children and families of our city,” said Wright in a statement following the announcement. “I’m looking forward to leading this district. We’re going to hit the ground running to learn, grow, and develop together.”

During her tenure as Detroit deputy superintendent, Wright oversaw the daily operations of the district’s 107 schools, including managing principals, counseling services, discipline, public safety, and athletics.

She also led the district’s efforts to overhaul its programs for students with special education needs, and addressed issues with transportation, academic instruction, as well as the program’s ability to identify and provide services to students.

Wright also led efforts to better identify and serve students who are experiencing homelessness by ensuring each school appoints a person to serve such students and providing staff training. Since 2017, the district has increased the number of students identified as homeless from 600 to nearly 1,900.

Vitti said that he and Wright had been discussing her future as a superintendent for the past couple of years, and that her departure should not come as a challenge for the district’s administrators.

“This has always been the plan,” he said. “Organizational structures have already been adjusted in the anticipation of this transition.”

Senior administrators from within the school district will take over the departments and work that Wright oversaw, Vitti added, instead of the district conducting a search for outside school leaders. Those changes should be announced shortly, he said.

Ethan Bakuli is a reporter for Chalkbeat Detroit covering Detroit Public Schools Community District. Contact Ethan at ebakuli@chalkbeat.org

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Chicago Public Schools moves to mask-optional policy starting March 14

Chicago Public Schools will transition to mask optional starting March 14. | Stacey Rupolo for Chalkbeat. Chicago Public Schools will lift its indoor mask mandate for pre-K through 12th grade students and staff starting March 14 – a decision met with opposition by its teachers union, which cautioned that the move violated a safety agreement and said it plans to file an unfair labor practice complaint against the district.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan Education
Cincinnati, OH
Education
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
City
Cincinnati, OH
Chalkbeat

Denver is spending some of its COVID relief money on tutoring

Denver Public Schools hopes to serve 5,000 students with tutoring over the next three years. | Nathan W. Armes for Chalkbeat. To give students an academic boost after two years of pandemic schooling, Denver Public Schools is spending federal and state coronavirus relief money on high-dose tutoring — three times a week for at least 30 minutes — for students in both math and literacy.
DENVER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Discipline#Cincinnati Public Schools#Detroit Superintendent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
Chalkbeat

ACLU to Gov. Bill Lee: Release records on Hillsdale charter schools

Photos via Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images, State of Tennesee, Gage Skidmore / Flickr , and eandersk / Flickr , collage by Dan Lyon / Chalkbeat | There are longstanding debates on how educators should teach injustices in U.S. history. Gov. Bill Lee’s (center) plan with Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn (right) to fill Tennessee with Hillsdale charter schools that promote “informed patriotism” are the latest battle in an ideological feud reignited during the Trump Administration.
HILLSDALE, MI
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 http://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy