ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Marco Rubio says he can't go to State of the Union because two-minute Covid test takes too long

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago

On Monday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who has made controversial comments about Covid-19 rules in the past, said that he wouldn't attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union address before Congress on Tuesday because the 2-minute Covid test takes too long.

"I don't have time to go take a Covid test today. I only take a test if I'm sick," Rubio said, according to a tweet from HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic.

Once people saw this on social media, they quickly called out Rubio for his sentiments.

"We need a Dr. Suess book about being able to take a test near or far. In the bar or in the car," one wrote.

"Our son took a Covid test last night to return to work in person today. He wasn't sick either. It's what you do. (It was negative)," another added.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

A third wrote: "Rubio gets paid $174,000.00 annually by taxpayers, and he won't attend. The test takes a few minutes, and [the] results are in 20 minutes. Such devotion to America by a fine patriot. Ha ha ha!"

According to The Hill, Rubio's office confirmed his plans.

On Friday, he complained about the State of the Union's requirements while giving his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

"You've got to show them I'm vaccinated. I took a test yesterday. They took my temperature, you know, all this stuff," he said.

"This is, what's happening now in America, is what happens after 20 years of infusing this Marxist thought process into every aspect of our lives and now we've come face-to-face with it."

The House decided to lift mask mandates ahead of Biden's address on Tuesday, making mask usage optional throughout the Capitol's complex.

The White House said that they are putting an end to the mask requirement for employees who have received full Covid vaccinations.

Indy100 reached out to Rubio's team for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

At least five members of Congress test positive and Marco Rubio SKIPS the State of the Union over the testing mandate: Republicans boycott over COVID rules and the fence as audience is given option to wear masks

Four Democratic lawmakers are skipping the State of the Union address after announcing they tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, while Republicans like Senator Marco Rubio said they're boycotting the speech over its virus testing requirement. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington and Senator Alex...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Incredibly stupid’: Jimmy Kimmel dismisses Marco Rubio’s excuse for skipping State of the Union

Jimmy Kimmel has shared his opinion on Marco Rubio not attending the State of the Union address, calling the senator’s excuse “incredibly stupid”.On Tuesday’s (1 March) edition of his late-night talk show, Kimmel commented on US president Joe Biden’s second SOTU address to take place since he was elected.In his opening monologue, the comedian and presenter compared the stability of the US political landscape to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s union: “It’s not.”Kimmel then went on to note that there were some significant absences from the important address. “Not every lawmaker showed up to watch the speech, which is...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Biden heads into State of the Union as 60 per cent of Americans say he hasn’t kept his promises

President Joe Biden is set to give his second State of the Union address to the nation on Tuesday amid an approval rating slump that has persisted since the fall and uncertainty in the weeks ahead regarding how his handling of the crisis in Ukraine will affect his popularity.Mr Biden’s speech on Tuesday comes as a Yahoo News/YouGov poll released just yesterday found that 61 per cent of Americans say Mr Biden has only kept “some” of his campaign promises - or kept none at all.Other polling has been equally vicious to Mr Biden; the president has seen his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of The Union#Covid#Huffpost#The State Of The Union#Marxist#Capitol#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Marco Rubio: Top Republican on Senate Intelligence Committee says ‘something is off with Putin’

US senator Marco Rubio has claimed that “something is off” with Vladimir Putin as invading Russian forces continued to attack Ukraine for the third day.“I wish I could share more, but for now I can say it’s pretty obvious to many that something is off with #Putin,” Mr Rubio said on Twitter on Saturday.“He [Putin] has always been a killer, but his problem now is different and significant. It would be a mistake to assume this Putin would react the same way he would have 5 years ago,” he said.Mr Rubio is a member of the Senate intelligence committee...
FOREIGN POLICY
Indy100

Indy100

172K+
Followers
9K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy