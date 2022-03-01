ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giordano: Will Biden Gloat In Tonight's SOTU?

By The Dom Giordano Program
 6 days ago

Should NATO Intervene In Ukraine?

Today, Dom Giordano led off by discussing whether or not NATO and the United States should intervene in the situation in Ukraine.
Dom plays back a clip from a Boris Johnson press conference, in which a reporter laid into the UK leader for his refusal to close the airspace above Ukraine. Then, Giordano discusses the importance of being energy independent, and suggests that Biden, in tonight’s State of the Union, should suggest that we will further solidify energy independence so we can further sanctions on Russia.

Then, David McCormick, businessman and former Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs under President Bush, joins the Dom Giordano Program to discuss his run for Pat Toomey’s Senate seat in the upcoming election. First, Giordano asks for McCormick to put on his military hat, asking him to offer his expertise in how he would deal with the Russian invasion into Ukraine. Then, Giordano asks McCormick to clarify comments he’s made in the past about President Trump’s role in January 6 th , explaining that he had meant to portray that Trump should have asked for peace, rather than how it was reported, with him arguing that Trump stoked the flames of January 6 th . Then, Giordano asks McCormick how he will utilize his experience as a businessman if he were elected to the Senate, and asks when he’ll enter into a debate with the other Senate candidates.

Still No Accountability in Krasnerland

To lead off today’s second hour, Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins University, author of The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care , returns to the Dom Giordano Program to discuss the potential end of the Coronavirus pandemic. First, Giordano asks Dr. Marty what he plans to do now that the Democrats have deemed the pandemic ‘over,’ and asks whether ‘science can change.’ Then, Giordano and Dr. Marty discuss the rhetoric surrounding the pandemic, the refusal to weigh natural immunity throughout, and the role that Dr. Fauci played in the response to the pandemic. In addition, Giordano and Makary discuss the role of obesity as a comorbidity throughout the pandemic, and asks for reasons why so many aspects were outright ignored by those deemed scientific experts.

Then, after receiving a text from one of his police sources, Giordano turns to a conversation on Krasnerland, the name Dom has given the city of Philadelphia under the violent reign of District Attorney Larry Krasner. Giordano reveals crimes that have unfolded throughout the city, pointing to the relentless lack of accountability shown by violent criminals.
Then, Giordano switches to a conversation about voter integrity, giving an update on how things have unfolded surrounding mail-in ballots in the Philadelphia region.

Col. Scott Rutter Offers Expertise on Ukraine

To lead off today's final hour, Col. Scott Rutter, one of our soldiers who helped capture the Baghdad International Airport in Operation Iraqi Freedom, rejoins the Dom Giordano Program to provide his expertise to break down the situation unfolding in Ukraine. First, Rutter explains the attack on Ukraine, pointing out the differences from past Russian invasions. Then, Rutter tells of the discipline and the vigor of Ukrainian frontline soldiers, explaining how they must feel as Russia invades their homeland. In addition, Rutter tells what he’s been up to since leaving the service, and tells of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, or TAPS, which supports the children and family members of deceased service members.

Then, Giordano swings back into a conversation about tonight’s upcoming State of the Union address from Joe Biden, asking listeners what they think President Biden will discuss in the speech. Then, Giordano discusses the importance of energy independence, playing back a clip from Jen Psaki, who argued today on Fox News that energy independence wouldn’t affect gas prices. Finally, Giordano plays back a clip from a couple weeks ago from a school board member out in Chicago, and asks if we’re finally out of the weeds with overbearing school boards.

