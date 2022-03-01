Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis enjoys Babycakes stout at Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis apparently appreciates award-winning beer.

He stopped by Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach on Monday and ordered a Babycakes oatmeal stout — a repeat gold-medal winner at the annual Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

“He knew exactly what he wanted,” said Brooke Malone, who co-owns the brewery with her husband, Mike, and other partners. “Our whole goal was, could we get a beer into his hands? Could we get the governor of Florida to drink a beer?”

► Cheers!: Visit breweries, winery, cidery, meadery on Treasure Coast trail

► Drink local: Treasure Coast Brew Fest makes changes

► Party in the back: Walking Tree Brewery launches Mullet Fest

The Malones didn’t know DeSantis would be in town that afternoon for a news conference. They got a call from the governor’s office in the middle of production before Walking Tree opened Monday, saying only that he would be popping in.

They were told to keep the affair on the down-low, she said, but word spread.

“We were not prepared,” said Malone. “He came in, grabbed a beer and said, ‘Hey.’ There were a ton of people around, taking photos, and then he was gone.”

DeSantis presented Fellsmere with a check for “three-quarters of a million dollars” at Vero Beach Regional Airport.

The Republican governor awarded several state grant recipients, with Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle by his side. He also discussed state and national topics, including education, Russia, election integrity and inflation.

The brewery visit wasn’t about politics, Malone said.

“We want all the governors in America to come here and have a beer.”

Breaking news reporter Corey Arwood contributed to this report.

Laurie K. Blandford is TCPalm's entertainment reporter and columnist dedicated to finding the best things to do on the Treasure Coast. Follow her on Twitter @TCPalmLaurie and Facebook @ TCPalmLaurie . Email her at laurie.blandford@tcpalm.com . Sign up for her What To Do in 772 weekly newsletter at profile.tcpalm.com/newsletters/manage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis enjoys Babycakes stout at Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach