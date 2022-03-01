ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Trial possible in September for man accused in killing of FMPD officer Adam Jobbers-Miller

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
 6 days ago
A trial for Wisner Desmaret, accused in the 2018 killing of a Fort Myers Police officer, could come as soon as the end of September.

At a pre-trial hearing Tuesday for Desmaret, charged in the slaying of officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, attorneys in the case and Lee County Circuit Court Judge Robert J. Branning arranged a trial call for Sept. 1. Branning also said he would clear the court calendar for the end of the month in anticipation of trial.

A trial call means that parties to a case are "on call" for trial on a certain date. It does not mean that there will be a trial and sometimes there will be a settlement or plea accepted before trial begins.

Videos: Fort Myers police officer shooting

Desmaret faces several charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder of a second Fort Myers police officer, resisting an officer with violence, robbery, depriving an officer of his means of protection, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, burglary of a conveyance and grand theft.

He has been held in jail since his arrest in 2018. Desmaret was not in court on Tuesday.

One more pre-trial hearing in the case is scheduled for May 10 to accommodate remaining defense depositions and possible motions.

A query from State Attorney Amira Fox on setting the case for a trial call in June or July brought concern from lead defense counsel Attorney Andrew Crawford of Bartow, appearing via Zoom.

Crawford filed a motion in April that he intends to rely on the insanity defense for his client.

The Bartow attorney said a final report is expected soon from the state's doctor concerning his client, which could lead to additional defense motions and requested the extra pre-trial hearing.

He also said he already has a murder trial scheduled in mid-August that would interfere with a June or July trial.

The attorneys have agreed upon a mutually acceptable juror questionnaire in anticipation of trial.

If a jury finds Desmaret guilty, he would face death in shooting of Jobbers-Miller the night of July 21, 2018.

'Every call is dangerous':Vigil supports SWFL officers after police killings nationally

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

