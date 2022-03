DURHAM, N.C. – As the Cameron Indoor Stadium crowd awoke from its stunned silence to begin cheering once again as Mike Krzyzewski returned to the court several minutes after North Carolina’s 94-81 upset of No. 4 Duke on Saturday night, Hubert Davis began his long walk around the concourse before exiting the building and entering the adjacent Krzyzewski Center. The first-year UNC head coach was slow but steady in his pace, his head down intermittently, seemingly taking his time in savoring what had just happened on the court behind him.

