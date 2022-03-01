ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Suspends Product Sales in Russia, Disables Traffic and Live Incidents in Maps for Ukraine

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
Apple announced several actions it has taken in response to Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine , including temporarily halting all product sales in Russia.

The company also has disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine “as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens.”

Last week, according to Apple, the company stopped all exports into its sales channel in Russia. It also has limited access to Apple Pay and other services in the country. In addition, Apple said that apps for Kremlin-backed media outlets RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available to download from the App Store outside of Russia.

“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence,” the technology giant said in a statement. “We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region.”

Apple’s statement continued, “We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking. We join all those around the world who are calling for peace.”

The announcement from Apple comes after Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov appealed to Apple CEO Tim Cook in a letter he posted Feb. 25 on Twitter to “stop supplying Apple services and products to the Russia Federation.” Fedorov also asked Cook to block access to Apple’s App Store in Russia, but that was not among the steps Apple said it has taken so far.

Variety

Movie Theaters Charged More for ‘The Batman.’ Are Price Hikes Here to Stay?

Click here to read the full article. If you went to the movies over the weekend, you may have shelled out a little extra to see “The Batman.” In a surprising break from industry standard, AMC Entertainment, the country’s biggest theater chain, boldly announced plans to charge customers about $1 to $2 more for “The Batman” tickets compared to other movies playing at the same time. It is not clear how the experiment, a version of variable pricing, paid off because AMC did not break down ticket sales versus attendance levels in any of its 620 domestic theaters. But AMC was spot-on...
Variety

Ukrainian Filmmakers Call for Russian Cultural Boycott, Allege Artistic Complicity

Click here to read the full article. As the invasion of Ukraine continues, seven leading Ukrainian filmmakers allege complicity by the Russian artistic community. They are now calling for cultural sanctions against Russia. Valentyn Vasyanovych, director (“Black Level,” “Atlantis,” “Reflection”) Insidious shelling of residential areas with civilians, as well as blackmail of nuclear weapons – is a manifestation of the powerless rage of the fascist regime of Russia and the lack of chances to defeat the Ukrainian army and people in a direct military confrontation. The whole bloody history of Russia, as imperial, Soviet, and post-Soviet, is based on the bloodthirsty attitude towards...
Variety

Netflix Suspends Service in Russia Amid Invasion of Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has suspended its service in Russia to protest the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this week, the streaming service had announced that it would pause all future projects and acquisitions from Russia, joining a growing list of companies that have cut ties with the country. Netflix had four Russian originals in the works, including a crime thriller series directed by Dasha Zhuk, which was shooting and has since been put on hold. Netflix also recently refused to carry 20 Russian free-to-air propaganda channels that it was required to host under Russian law. Now,...
Tim Cook
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
Variety

Variety

The business of entertainment.

