Low numbers of Chinook salmon returned to Sacramento, Klamath rivers last fall

SACRAMENTO — Relatively low numbers of fall-run Chinook salmon returned to spawn in the Sacramento and Klamath rivers in 2021, according to the “Review of 2021 Ocean Salmon Fisheries” compiled by the Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC).

The release of the report comes prior to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s annual Salmon Information Meeting that will be held via Zoom Webinar on Wednesday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The public meeting will feature the outlook for this year’s sport and commercial ocean salmon fisheries, in addition to a review of last year’s salmon fisheries and spawning escapement.

A panel of fishery managers, scientists, and industry representatives will be assembled to address questions and collect public input that will be used in developing a range of season alternatives for ocean California salmon fisheries at the March 8-14 meeting of the PFMC. Final season regulations will be adopted at the April 6-13 PFMC meeting.

For meeting links, agendas and other materials, go to wildlife.ca.gov/Fishing/Ocean/Regulations/Salmon/preseason

Under the 2021 regulations, the projected spawning escapement in the Sacramento River Basin was 133,913 hatchery and natural area fall Chinook adults, according to the PFMC. However, only a total of 104,483 hatchery and natural area adult spawners were estimated to have returned to the Sacramento River Basin in 2021

Fall Chinook returns to Sacramento River hatcheries in 2021 totaled 31,255 adults and 7,773 jacks, and escapement to natural areas was 73,228 adults and 9,230 jacks.

“We only got a little over 104,000 adult salmon back to the Sacramento Basin instead of the minimum target of 122,000,” John McManus, President of the Golden State Salmon Association, said.

“Of those, about 17,000 were two-year-old jacks, the fish that will be used to calculate how many adult salmon are likely off our coast now. This number is better than the 14,000 jacks that returned the year before,” he said.

“The commercial fleet took more fish last year than managers had planned for. The ocean sportfishing fleet took a few more than expected, but not many,” he added.

Spawner escapement of endangered Sacramento winter-run Chinook salmon in 2021 was estimated to be 10,225 adults and 281 jacks. Unfortunately, only 2.6% of the juvenile salmon that emerged from the nests after the adult fish spawned survived in the warm water conditions.

The 2021 preliminary postseason river run size estimate for Klamath River fall Chinook escapement was 53,954 adults compared to the preseason-predicted ocean escapement (river run size) of 62,121 adults.

“The escapement to natural spawning areas was 29,942 adults, which was 95% of the preseason prediction of 31,574 adults. The estimated hatchery return was 12,850 adults. Jack returns to the Klamath Basin totaled 10,334 including 6,622 that escaped to natural spawning areas,” the report said.

“The Klamath River is also having a harder time as time goes on hitting the targeted return of adult fish, likely due in part to not enough water in the river," McManus said.

Pardee Lake rainbows: Bank fishing for trout has been superb at Pardee since opening day on Feb. 18. The lake management stocked 2,000 pounds of trout on Feb. 24 and 2,000 pounds on Feb. 25. These plants follow the 6,000 pounds of trout planted the week before. Another 2,000 pounds of rainbows will go in this Friday.

Bank anglers are finding success while fishing Power Bait, Mice Tails, nightcrawlers, spoons, jigs and other offerings in the main recreation area. Popular spots include Rainbow Point, Porcupine Point and Blue Heron Point, reported Tina Padilla of the Rocky Mountain Recreation Company. Information: (209) 772-1472.

Delta stripers: Fishing remains tough, but that should change as the weather warms up. Jeff Soo Hoo of Soo Hoo Sportfishing said he will begin booking Delta striper fishing trips in mid-March.

On his latest trip, he reported catching seven stripers in a hour at the bottom of the tide in the San Joaquin River near Antioch while drifting live minnows, but then the bite shut down. The fish were fresh bass in the 4 to 6 pound range. Information: (925) 899-4045.

