St. Petersburg bicyclist dies after hit-and-run crash

A 45-year-old bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning has died, the St. Petersburg Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.

Carl Budinsky, of St. Petersburg, was riding an electronic cross-country bicycle in the 7800 block of 38th Ave. N. when the driver of a silver or gray Nissan Xterra came up behind him and struck him around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the agency.

The driver did not stop after striking Budinsky, police said.

Traffic investigators are looking for the driver and the vehicle, which is described as a 1999-2004 Nissan Xterra with a missing antenna and damage to the right front side.

Anyone who has information about the hit-and-run crash, the driver or the vehicle is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.

