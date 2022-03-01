MLB says it will make its “best offer” before self-imposed 5 p.m. deadline for lockout deal that would save opening day

BANGKOK (AP) — The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over. The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 HOURS AGO