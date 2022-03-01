ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville police: Teen shot in shopping center parking lot in Oceanway

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 6 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teen boy was hurt Tuesday afternoon after he was shot in a shopping center parking lot across from First Coast High School.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the Duval Station Marketplace parking lot.

Four people, including the 16-year-old boy, were inside a gray car when an unknown person fired at the car, police said..

The boy was driven to a home in the 12300 block of Deersong Drive, which is off of Pulaski Road and just north of Interstate 295, and from there 911 was called.

The boy was taken to the hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and he has non-life-threatening injuries.

A JSO Community Service Officer heard the shots and put out a suspect description over police radios, police said.

An officer detained a person of interest who was on the campus of First Coast High School. JSO said no shooting happened at the school, which did not have class going on at the time of the shooting.

Officers are not looking for anyone else at this time and are still interviewing those involved.

