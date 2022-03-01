ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Flowers on Mars? Photo of strange growth taken by NASA rover likely not alien life

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xadrs_0eSk2wmg00

( StudyFinds.org ) — There’s still no extraterrestrial life growing on Mars, despite some chatter around a fascinating photo snapped on our planetary neighbor. NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity captured an intriguing image of a bloom-like entity on the Red Planet, but scientists say it’s no alien flower or plant.

Berkeley County Animal Control petition denied

Curiosity acquired the picture using its Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), located on the turret at the end of the rover’s robotic arm, on February 24. However, hopes of a flower garden are nothing more than fantasy. The coral-like structure – smaller than a penny — is believed to be a so-called diagenetic feature formed after sediment first was deposited.

Abigail Fraeman, Curiosity Mars rover Deputy Project Scientist, tweeted about the photo . “A beautiful new microscopic image from Mars Curiosity shows teeny, tiny delicate structures that formed by mineral precipitating from water,” she wrote. “We’ve seen structures like these before, most prominently all the way back at Pahrump Hills. There, the features were made of salts called sulfates.”

The Mars Hand Lens Imager is the rover’s version of the magnifying hand lens that geologists usually carry with them into the field. Its job is to capture close-up images to reveal the minerals and textures in rock surfaces. The device is capable of microscopic imaging of minerals, textures and structures in rocks and soil at scales smaller than the diameter of a human hair.

South West News Service writer Dean Murray contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Flowers#Mahli#Curiosity Mars#South West News Service#Wdvm25 Dcw50
Interesting Engineering

China's Mars rover completes its first 60 Martian days on an alien world

Scientists from China presented the first detailed analysis of the Zhurong rover's findings on Mars, the country's first rover to reach the red planet. In a press statement, the scientists explained that they found the first "notable evidence of relatively strong topography" as well as a "surface shaped by wind and potentially by water." Their findings suggest the landing site might be worth visiting by future missions.
ASTRONOMY
iheart.com

NASA's Mars Rover Spots Jettisoned Drill Bit on Surface of Red Planet

A recent photo taken by NASA's Perseverance rover features a peculiar object that some might mistake for evidence of an ancient alien civilization, but it turns out that the odd 'anomaly' actually has an earthly origin. The instructive snapshot was reportedly taken earlier this month as the exploratory vehicle was overlooking the seemingly barren surface of the Red Planet. However, in the photo, a curious cylindrical object can be seen near what appear to be tracks left behind by the rover.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Universe Today

NASA and HeroX are Crowdsourcing the Search for Life on Mars

For almost sixty years, robotic missions have been exploring the surface of Mars in search of potential evidence of life. More robotic missions will join in this search in the next fifteen years, the first sample return from Mars (courtesy of the Perseverance rover) will arrive here at Earth, and crewed missions will be sent there. Like their predecessors, these missions will rely on mass spectrometry to analyze samples of the Martian sands to look for potential signs of past life.
ASTRONOMY
WDVM 25

Rep. Beyer on President Biden’s SOTU

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA) discusses President Biden’s SOTU, the reactions in the House Chamber after outbursts by GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, U.S. lawmakers working together to send aid to Ukraine and Beyer’s views on President Biden’s plans to fight inflation. Watch […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

‘Believe: The Barack Obama Story’ airing on DCW50

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Believe: The Barack Obama Story, the 2008 documentary directed by Thomas Hart, will air on WDCW this weekend. On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Rep. Beyer (D-VA) talks about his relationship with President Obama as an early campaign supporter, worked to help build the campaign, led the Obama transition at the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
scitechdaily.com

First Multiple-Sol Drive on Mars for NASA’s Perseverance Rover

Perseverance capped its first year on Mars by speeding back around Séítah toward what is expected to be the final sampling location in its crater floor campaign. The drive on Mars was split across three different sols executing instructions planned in a single day on Earth, making this Perseverance’s first multiple-sol drive.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy