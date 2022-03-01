ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovington, NM

New Mexico mom placed on house arrest

By Erica Miller
 6 days ago

LOVINGTON, New Mexico (Nexstar)- Alexis Avila, 18, was in court Wednesday to answer the charges brought against her after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster late last week. That baby was later found by “dumpster divers” and is now recovering in a Lubbock hospital.

Avila has been charged with attempted murder and has been placed on house arrest pending a trial. A Lovington judge told Avila she will not be allowed to leave her home unless she is going to school, work, or undergoing medical care. She will wear a GPS ankle monitor while on house arrest.

Avila has also been mandated by the court to attend counseling. Those counseling sessions will begin tomorrow.

Additionally, the judge told Avila she is not allowed to use social media while on house arrest. She has also been ordered not to contact any of the witnesses involved in the case.

Comments / 20

DIANE CAHOON SHANE
5d ago

She didn't just "abandon" her baby...she THREW him in the trash like he didn't mean anything to her!! 😡 She needs to be in JAIL for attempted MURDER!

Reply
26
Barbara Oree
6d ago

Oh come now. That girl needs to be in jail. All that girl is going to get a slap on the wrist. Now little girl don’t do that again. This just makes me so angry and hope the baby will be ok and hope the baby gets a living family

Reply(6)
19
Ka Wilson
5d ago

Don't call her a "mom"! She may have given birth to a child but she threw her baby in the trash! A street dog is a better "mom" than she will ever live to be. She should be sterilized, banned for life of ever adopting children & spend the rest of her life in prison. Clearly she's old enough to know right from wrong.

Reply
5
Comments / 0

Community Policy