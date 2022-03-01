U.S. workers largely embrace shift to instant messengers

It’s very clear that The Great Resignation is forcing a revolution in law firm business operations and culture. Globally, the pandemic has been a tipping point resulting in an historic shift in the workplace and what many have called The Great Resignation. During the initial quarantine, with the luxury of having the time and space to reevaluate their life priorities, millions resigned from their positions to pursue other opportunities. This dramatic upheaval has played out in the traditional legal industry where it’s commonplace for the staff to be in-person everyday and regularly work long hours in what can be a demanding environment.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO