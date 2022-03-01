ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

U.S. workers largely embrace shift to instant messengers

By Joseph Peters
kshb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffice water cooler conversations are being replaced with instant messages and emojis. It's a change many American workers are embracing, according to a January survey commissioned by Slack. "It's giving people value," said Jaime DeLanghe, Slack's senior principal of project management. "People are taking the tools they have in...

www.kshb.com

Comments / 0

