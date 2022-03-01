Beards and Bangs brings unique salon experience to White Sulphur Springs

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A new business celebrated its grand opening in White Sulphur Springs.

Beards and Bangs is a unique hair and nail salon on the city’s Main Street.

Owner TraeLynn Denning told 59News her initial plans to open the salon were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Denning also said she has been cutting hair since she was thirteen and practicing cosmetology in an official capacity for five years.

“We just want to reach as many people as we can, not only with our haircuts and our talents and abilities, but I want to be able to show love and just be able to give back to the community,” Denning said.

Denning is now part of a growing list of new local businesses opening in the White Sulphur Springs area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.