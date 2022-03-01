ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Oklahoma woman shoots, kills ex-boyfriend during break-in, police say

By Kaitor Kay/KFOR, K. King, Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQmIl_0eSk1KZn00

YUKON, Okla. ( KFOR ) — An Oklahoma woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend during a break-in over the weekend, authorities said.

Police said a woman called 911 after shooting her ex-boyfriend during a break-in and attack Sunday around 4 a.m.

Flowers on Mars? Photo of strange growth taken by NASA rover likely not alien life

Detectives said the man broke into the home and attacked the woman following an earlier argument.

“Our understanding is that they had been in an argument that evening. She was not expecting him. And when he did arrive and broke into the residence through the window, she was alarmed and that’s when he had begun physically attacking her and yelling at her,” said John Brown, Deputy Chief for the Yukon Police Department. “He was physically attacking her with his hands and had thrown her to the ground a couple of times.”

The woman was able to get a handgun and then shot him in the stomach, police said.

“During this physical attack, she was able to produce the handgun that she had in her possession and then she fired the one-shot,” said Brown.

Boyd Jones, 23, of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Get breaking news, weather, and sports by downloading the WDVM app

“It’s always tragic when someone passes away or is killed, especially in this type of situation. But we also understand that in this event, the homeowner, she was able to properly defend herself,” said Brown.

“We don’t know what his intentions were, but we also understand that he physically broke into the house,” he said. “And any type of situation like that, that’s not the normal type of behavior. And in her own residence, she has the right to protect herself. We do understand that she exercised her defense mechanisms in order to save herself.”

The Yukon Police Department will present the case to the District Attorney’s office who will decide whether or not to file charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Yukon, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Yukon, OK
Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

Police seek suspects involved in shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police ask for public help locating two suspects involved in a shooting in Washington, DC. Police said it happened Friday on the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue Southeast in Washington, DC. Police said they were called to investigate a shooting where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boyd Jones
Person
John Brown
WDVM 25

Suspect of Wheaton shooting arrested

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police Department have arrested a 20-year-old male, Cardel Chaney, from Silver Spring about a homicide that happened Friday. At around 6:47 p.m., officers arrived at Georgia Ave. and Reedie Dr. to find 17-year-old Devin Dickey, who had a gunshot wound. Police helped Dickey until Montgomery County Fire Rescue arrived […]
WHEATON, MD
WDVM 25

Double DUI leads to two-car crash

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Sunday morning around 3 a.m. the Washington County Sheriffs Office (WCSO) responded to a two-car crash on 81 near exit 2. In a news release police said when WCSO got to the accident they saw one of the cars, 2017 white, Dodge Ram leaving the scene at around 5 mph. […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Washington Dc#Kfor
WDVM 25

Final defendant sentenced in 2020 waterside homicide

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been sentenced to thirty years after being involved in a homicide back in 2020 around the waterside community in Frederick, Maryland. Jordan Burris Hooks and two others were involved with the shooting and killing of Jaemarie Anderson back in September of 2020. According to the state’s attorney, hooks […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Army transport wreck on US54, tracked vehicle in median

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Traffic on US54 near Orogrande was backed up for miles in both directions as a U.S. Army transport rolled over, dumping the tracked vehicle it was transporting into the median. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. as an Army convoy was northbound on US54, six miles south of Orogrande. For […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDVM 25

Fire caused $225,000 in damage

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) — At around 4:14 p.m., Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue was sent to a house fire in New Market’s 6500 block of Twin Lake Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found fire on the first and second floors of a two-story single-family home. Initially, an offensive attack command was issued, […]
NEW MARKET, MD
WDVM 25

D.C. Police Department pledges to increase female workforce

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Across the country, 150 law enforcement agencies are pledging to increase the number of women in each workforce. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee announced the city is joining that initiative at a news conference on Monday. The initiative is called the 30×30 Pledge and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy