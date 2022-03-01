ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Ken Kaufman cherishes memories of WPI's remarkable NCAA run in 1985

By Jennifer Toland, Telegram & Gazette
Former WPI men’s basketball coach Ken Kaufman and his wife, Sue , recently relocated to Cape Cod, but they were in Worcester on Tuesday to do some errands, visit dear friend Bob Cousy , and, in between, reminisce about Kaufman’s most memorable season at WPI.

In March 1985, the Engineers packed Harrington Auditorium for three thrilling NCAA Division 3 Tournament games and came within a victory of advancing to the Final Four. Thirty-seven years ago Tuesday, WPI beat Albany State, 58-57, in the NCAA D3 Northeast Regional semifinal and the next day defeated Clark, 67-62, in the final.

Support local journalism : Subscribe to telegram.com today for only $1 for 6 months

The victory propelled the Engineers to the national quarterfinals, where they fell to Widener, 41-38.

“I remember what a big occasion it was on campus,” said Kaufman, who spent 32 years at WPI, including 26 as head coach. “We were playing for high stakes in the NCAA Tournament, and a lot of people came to the games. Some of the professors who had been there for years were so into it. I got a lot of notes and calls from them afterward about the national recognition we gave WPI in addition to the great academic reputation.”

WPI will host first- and second-round NCAA Division 3 Tournament games Friday and Saturday. In the first-round doubleheader, St. Joseph’s (Connecticut) and Penn State-Harrisburg tip off at 3:50 p.m., followed by WPI and Vassar at 6:20. The Engineers (24-2) are making their 12th NCAA appearance under coach Chris Bartley and 14th overall. Bartley was named NEWMAC Coach of the Year for the sixth time.

MORE : Lords of the dance: WPI, Nichols return to the NCAA Division 3 men's basketball tournament after one-year hiatus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFUaA_0eSk1FAA00

“I’m sure it will be a big time this year,” said Kaufman, who also guided WPI to its first NCAA appearance, in 1982, “and it’s great for WPI. It’s a wonderful place to be and a wonderful place to work, and I wish them all the best.”

Kaufman’s son, Chris , recently had VHS tapes of the three 1985 NCAA games, part of Kaufman’s sports memorabilia trove, converted to DVD.

Gregg Fiddes of Worcester and Holy Name sank the winning free throw to lift WPI past Albany State and set up the crosstown matchup with Clark. The Cougars, coached by Wally Halas , had won eight straight against the Engineers. The game was tied at 52 with 4:28 left, and WPI scored its last 15 points at the free-throw line.

WPI finished the year ranked 13th nationally and with a 20-8 record.

“By far that was my most memorable season at WPI,” Kaufman said. “We had so many good players, and as the years went on, we were getting better each year. That certainly was the best.”

Only 32 teams made the NCAA Division 3 Tournament back then. This year, WPI is one of 64 teams in the field.

As a member of the NABC Board of Directors, Kaufman was “one of the movers” in getting the field expanded, he said.

“Now,” said Kaufman, a past president of the NABC, “it’s much better for the schools because more teams qualify.”

HC's Luc is Rookie of Year

Kyrell Luc, the Holy Cross men’s basketball team’s promising freshman guard, was named Patriot League Rookie of the Year.

The 5-foot-11 Luc was the only HC player to start all 30 regular-season games. He averaged a team-high 32 minutes, ranked first on the team in assists and steals and second in scoring (13.3 points per game).

“He’s had a terrific year,” Holy Cross coach Brett Nelson said. “Our league has a lot of really good freshmen and young players. For Kyrell, I’ve just seen a steady progression as the year has gone on.”

Luc, who scored 1,000 points in two seasons at Brimmer & May School and was the 2019-20 NEPSAC Class AA Player of the Year, is the eighth Holy Cross player to earn PL Rookie of the Year honors.

HC senior forward Gerrale Gates was named to the All-PL second team.

Five finalists for Cousy Award

Baylor’s James Akinjo , Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard , Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler , UCLA’s Tyger Campbell and Villanova’s Collin Gillespie are the five finalists for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. The annual honor, in its 19th year, is named for the Holy Cross and Boston Celtics legend, who is a Worcester resident, and recognizes the top point guards in Division 1 men’s basketball. The five finalists will be presented to Cousy and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee to determine the winner.

Auburn native leads team to sixth straight NCAA Tournament

Auburn’s John Krikorian continues his remarkable run of success as coach of the Christopher Newport University men’s basketball team. Last weekend, the Captains captured the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Tournament championship, and they ride a 21-game winning streak into the NCAA Division 3 tourney. It is the sixth straight NCAA appearance for the Captains and eighth in the last 11 seasons under Krikorian, who was a three-sport athlete at Auburn High. Krikorian has guided Christopher Newport to two NCAA D3 Final Four appearances

A book recommendation

While reveling in this most exciting Big East men’s basketball regular season — and being at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence last Saturday to see the Friars beat Creighton and win their first Big East regular-season title — I also thoroughly enjoyed reading Dana O’Neil’s book, “The Big East: Inside the Most Entertaining and Influential Conference in College Basketball History.” It is wonderfully written and chronicles the birth of the league, the great games, players and coaches in delightful detail.

Head of the Class

• Westfield State junior forward Brendon Hamilton of Worcester and Worcester Tech averaged 10.5 points and 20 rebounds in the MASCAC Tournament to lead the Owls to the title. Westfield State rides a 10-game winning streak into the NCAA Division 3 Tournament. The Owls play an opening-round game Friday at Nazareth.

• Nichols graduate student Matt Morrow of Leicester scored 22 points and pulled down 13 rebounds in the Commonwealth Coast Conference Tournament final, and led the Bison to its fifth straight conference tourney championship and NCAA appearance. Nichols faces RPI in a first-round game Friday at Wesleyan.

• Holy Cross freshman pitcher Tyler Mudd of Shrewsbury earned his first career win in the Crusaders’ 7-5 victory over New Mexico. Mudd shut out the Lobos for six innings before allowing two earned runs in the seventh. He gave up five hits and struck out five batters.

• Worcester State freshman attack Hannah Erickson of Dunstable scored twice, assisted on another goal, had two ground balls and caused a pair of turnovers in the Lancers’ season-opening win over Smith.

• Clark junior attack Elysia Hall contributed nine points in the Cougars’ win over St. Joseph’s. She put 84.6% shots on goal and picked up three ground balls.

—Contact Jennifer Toland at jennifer.toland@telegram.com. Follow her on Twitter @tgsports.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Ken Kaufman cherishes memories of WPI's remarkable NCAA run in 1985

