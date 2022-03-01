ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

FDRA Asks President Biden to Eliminate Shoe Tariffs Through Labor Day 2022

By Shoshy Ciment
Footwear News
Footwear News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4em6LI_0eSk1EHR00

Click here to read the full article.

Soaring tariffs are worsening an already inflationary environment, especially when it comes to consumer goods like footwear. Now, some business groups are urging the White House to take action.

In an open letter to President Biden on March 1, Matt Priest, president and CEO of the Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America (FDRA), asked for the elimination of tariffs on shoes and other basic consumer goods through Labor Day 2022 in order to “truly attack inflation successfully.”

“Bold steps are needed to help American families before stagflation takes hold,” Priest wrote. “Eliminating tariff collections through summer will reduce prices on staples and give us a real shot at keeping our economy on track.”

Footwear prices are currently seeing record-high levels of inflation , with shoes prices growing 6% in January year over year, according to data from the FDRA. This marked one of the fastest gains in decades, though the FDRA, expects to see prices continue to rise throughout 2022, especially if tariffs on imported goods remain. According to FDRA, these tariffs, which can be as high as 48% on certain shoes, translate into massive price increases at retail. The problem is compounded by the conflict between Ukraine and Russia , which is causing spiking prices on commodities like oil and food in the U.S.

In recent months, FDRA and other industry groups have been lobbying the Biden administration to roll back many restrictive tariffs introduced by the Trump Administration, including parts of Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. Last week, FDRA sent an open letter to the Biden administration’s council of economic advisors urging the president to strike down the 301 tariffs on consumer goods that are causing prices on certain items (like shoes) to spike.

In August, FDRA joined with the American Apparel and Footwear Association and several other retail organizations to file a “friend of the court” amicus brief in the U.S. Court of International Trade, arguing that the List 3 and List 4A tariffs imposed by Trump under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 were unlawful. In October, FDRA sent a letter to the The White House asking to eliminate tariffs on children’s footwear and give parents a break amid rapidly rising prices on consumer goods.

“Our companies continue to pay higher input and supply chain costs, which are passed along to consumers,” said Priest in a statement. “T ariffs are one of the few things the government can control, and the administration should act with speed.”

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Demi Moore Steps Out in Leather Outfit and Chelsea Sock Boots at Chloé Fall 2022 Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore gave all-leather styling a chic makeover at Chloé’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The actress was joined in the front row by Maria Sharapova, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Marisa Tomei, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress left her hotel en route to the show wearing a head-to-toe Chloé ensemble, featuring a beige leather trench coat with monochrome buttons. The slick outerwear was paired with a white leather midi skirt, as well as a black turtleneck top and woven brown leather belt. Moore’s look was complete with her own eyeglasses, as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Gives Biker Babe Energy With Balenciaga Jacket and Pointy Boots at Revolve Social Club Opening

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian took biker-chic to the next level with an all-black ensemble. The industry muse was spotted at the grand opening of Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow and Angus Cloud also made appearances. Kardashian was the epitome of cool in a black Balenciaga motorcycle jacket. The long-sleeve outerwear features a tonal mesh lining, ribbed detailing throughout, reflective...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Poses With Her Family in a Pink Jumpsuit, Denim Puffer and Alexander McQueen Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicki Minaj shows off her family in style. The “Super Bass” rapper shared a photo on Instagram Friday while sitting alongside her husband, Kenneth Petty, and her son, Papa Bear, sitting on a couch for a lovely family shot. When it comes to the outfit, Minaj opted for a gray denim cropped puffer jacket that featured a structured tall collar and scrunchie cuffs. For a flashy touch, the garment had a crystal outline throughout....
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Economy#Shoes#Fdra#The White House#Bold#American#The Trump Administration
MassLive.com

A bipartisan group of 42 senators ask President Joe Biden to offer Ukrainians Temporary Protected Status in the US

A bipartisan group of 40 Democrats and two Republicans have asked President Joe Biden to afford Ukrainians in the United States Temporary Protected Status. The letter, which is also signed by Massachusetts U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, states that the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine has made it “too dangerous” for deportees to return, the lawmakers told the president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Biden urges return to office

WASHINGTON — For the second time in a week, President Biden on Friday urged for an end to remote work, framing the much-delayed return to the office for millions of white-collar workers as necessary for the United States to move beyond the pandemic. “Because of the progress we’ve made...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Footwear News

Footwear News

96K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy