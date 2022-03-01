ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelanto, CA

Sheriff's officials investigate shooting in Adelanto

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4clYhB_0eSk16Is00

Authorities have begun an investigation after an unknown suspect on Sunday shot and wounded a man sitting in his car in Adelanto.

Meanwhile, Gary Chacon, 55, was arrested after entering the crime scene, claiming to be a media member, and obstructed a peace officer, the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station reported.

Sheriff’s officials said that around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon in the 11200 block of Chamberlaine Way.

The address is between Bellflower Street and Larkspur Road, and west of Highway 395, area maps show.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a man had been shot by an unknown suspect(s) while sitting in his car, the sheriff’s report said.

Deputies and paramedics rendered medical aid at the scene, and the wounded man was transported to a trauma center where he was expected to survive.

The suspect(s) have not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

During the shooting investigation, a man identified as Chacon, claimed to be with the media, entered the crime scene and was asked several times by deputies to move out of that area, authorities said.

Chacon was arrested for obstructing a peace officer. He was booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. After being cited, sheriff's officials said he was released on Sunday.

The sheriff's department asks anyone with information about the ongoing investigation to contact the Victor Valley Station at 760-552-6800 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Gas prices spike as support for Russian oil ban grows

Gas prices have spiked to over $4 a gallon as energy markets are rocked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, something that may be aggravated further if Congress adopts bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil. On Monday, the fuel pricing analysis platform GasBuddy reported that the national average reached a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adelanto, CA
Adelanto, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOXBusiness

US gas price average hits new record high

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a new record high of $4.104 on Monday, surpassing the previous record of $4.103 set in 2008 according to data from GasBuddy. "Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases...
TRAFFIC
CBS News

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak faces disciplinary action for wearing invasion symbol next to Ukraine rival on podium: "Shocking behavior"

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who sported an insignia linked to his country's military invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium, is facing disciplinary action for his "shocking" behavior on Sunday, the International Gymnastics Federation said. Kuliak's shirt had the letter "Z" prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sheriff#Sheriff S Dispatch#Daily Press
The Hill

Netflix latest tech company to halt services in Russia

Netflix suspended its service in Russia on Sunday, becoming the latest tech company to halt or restrict its offerings in Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said. TikTok announced earlier in the...
BUSINESS
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

3K+
Followers
477
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy