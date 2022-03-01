Sheriff's officials investigate shooting in Adelanto

Authorities have begun an investigation after an unknown suspect on Sunday shot and wounded a man sitting in his car in Adelanto.

Meanwhile, Gary Chacon, 55, was arrested after entering the crime scene, claiming to be a media member, and obstructed a peace officer, the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station reported.

Sheriff’s officials said that around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon in the 11200 block of Chamberlaine Way.

The address is between Bellflower Street and Larkspur Road, and west of Highway 395, area maps show.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a man had been shot by an unknown suspect(s) while sitting in his car, the sheriff’s report said.

Deputies and paramedics rendered medical aid at the scene, and the wounded man was transported to a trauma center where he was expected to survive.

The suspect(s) have not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

During the shooting investigation, a man identified as Chacon, claimed to be with the media, entered the crime scene and was asked several times by deputies to move out of that area, authorities said.

Chacon was arrested for obstructing a peace officer. He was booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. After being cited, sheriff's officials said he was released on Sunday.

The sheriff's department asks anyone with information about the ongoing investigation to contact the Victor Valley Station at 760-552-6800 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

