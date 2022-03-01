Newark Pair Nabbed In Theft Of Bio-Diesel Cooking Oil From Warren County Restaurant

Lost Ladies Grill on E. Washington Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two men from Newark were caught stealing cooking oil from a Warren County restaurant, authorities said.

The suspects — ages 27 and 34 — stole bio-diesel cooking oil from Lost Ladies Grill on E. Washington Avenue in the borough before driving away just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, WTPD said.

The suspect vehicle was found at the Oxford Township Post Office on Route 31 a short time later, police said.

Both men were taken into custody, and one of them was found to have an outstanding $500 arrest warrant out of Newark, authorities said.

The suspects were charged with attempted theft, disorderly conduct, and maintaining a nuisance. Their names were not released.

The driver was also issued summonses for driving with a suspended driver’s license and failure to inspect.

Both were being held in the Warren County Jail.

